Love Island USA is coming back with series 2 and after Love Island UK was cancelled this summer due to Coronavirus, we are SO excited to watch romance blossom in the villa. Sexy singles in a villa, the heat and of course: LOVE!

As always, this year’s contestants are all very easy on the eye. So, easy, we have already started stalking them to find out everything we can before the show airs from Agust 24th on CBS.

Here is everything you need to know about hunk Connor Trott.

Who is Connor Trott?

Connor Trott is a 23-year-old auditor and future CPA (Certified Public Accountant).

The six-foot-tall Cancer is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has masters in accounting from Duquesne Unversity. The recent college graduate “knows how to crunch in numbers by day and get them in his phone by night” even though we pray he has never actually used that pick-up line before.

Trott is clearly brainy, he loves to sing karaoke and has apparently bee working on his moves this quarantine. He also loves to go out and have fun; even though he says he meets most of his dates through Instagram DMs. However, he is hoping Love Island will be able to change that and he will meet someone in a different way.

He wants to find a girl who he can completely be himself around because he actually loves being in a relationship. The ideal partner for Connor would be “a hopeless romantic like him” (Aw!). He needs a girl with a brain to match her beauty, a girl that likes to get outside and above everything, “someone who is completely and undeniably open and honest”.

Are we sensing the trust issues, everyone?

More about the sexy accountant

Connor has said himself that he is really into fitness; which is obvious if you take a look at his Instagram page. But we’ll talk about that later. The soon-to-be accountant also loves puppies and space.

“I love a deep conversation about the purpose of life,” Connor said.

He also describes himself as a low-key nerd, and is always looking for a new challenge due to the fact he enjoys learning new things to reach his “ultimate potential”.

Meet Connor on Instagram

Other than beauty and brains, Connor Trott has also managed to add ‘having large media following’ to his list of skills.

The multifaceted college graduate has 25k followers on Instagram, where he focuses mainly on fitness and sharing his sculpted body, which actually led him to win the Nat Qual NPC Men’s Physique contest.

He also has a TikTok AND a podcast!

This boy is a box of wonders and we cannot wait to see him find love on the Love Island villa.