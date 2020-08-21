The 11 hot singles of Love Island series 2 are single to mingle following months in quarantine. And you know what that means? Great TV for us.

Everyone at Reality Titbit is super excited, even to the point where we have already been stalking this year’s contestants in order to find out everything we can about them.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s contestant James McCool.

Who is James McCool?

James McCool is a 27-year-old personal trainer originally from Winchester, Virginia, but now he lives in Orlando, Florida. The Gemini has made very clear to not be fooled by his inked-up body; because, in reality, he considers himself a “goofy dork”.

McCool (we’re going with that over James from here on) has stated how he has always loved helping people to achieve their goals. So after he served in the military, McCool became a personal trainer.

When it comes to love, McCool is looking for the ‘it’ feeling. He claims he hasn’t been able to find it and is hoping Love Island is a good place to look – which Reality Titbit would say is very correct.

“I haven’t really found that type of connection yet so I’m looking for it,” he added.

The personal trainer described his ideal romantic partner as someone who is nice and open to trying new things. She has to be “funny, giggly, likes to laugh and doesn’t take life too seriously” due to the fact that he, himself, loves to laugh, have fun and just enjoy the moment.

More about the personal trainer

Fun fact: He is actually the baby in the family, having three older brothers.

As a personal trainer, he liked to stay fit (duh) so if you’re looking for McCool, you can find him at the gym or playing basketball. He also enjoys playing the drums.

Let’s hope he doesn’t enjoy playing with girls’ hearts as much as he likes playing the drums, for the sake of the girls entering the villa this August.