Love Island USA is back and better than ever. Series 2 is being filmed in Las Vegas due to the current COVID-19 situation and we are dying to have some love and drama back on our screens every single night. Yes, you read right, this series is going to be on seven nights a week on CBS. Oh yes!

We have already been doing a little bit of investigative work trying to find out as much as we can about this year’s hot singles who will be entering the villa on day 1. So here is all you need to know about southern and sexy Jeremiah White.

Who is Jeremiah White?

Jeremiah White is a 22-year-old Sales Associate from small-town De Kalb, Mississippi. The Capricorn describes himself as “a self-proclaimed flirt who grew up in a farm and wants to show that special someone his southern hospitality”.

Where do we sign up?

Like a proper Southerner, he is “pretty laid-back but very outgoing” and loves to keep busy doing things he enjoys; like hunting, fishing and working out- which an apparent fact on his Instagram page.

“I can talk to anybody; I could talk to a tree,” says Jeremiah.

White is going into Love Island to be able “to bring back that special someone home to his mom”. He has explained the fact that he is really into personality and good vibes, as he loves anything that brings a good time.

When it comes to his potential girl’s physical aspect, he has described how he tends to like shorter girls with a booty- or as he likes to say “girls with little cheeks on them”.

More about Love Island’s Southern guy

Jeremiah’s celebrity crush is Keri Hilson. He says that “she’s gorgeous and has a little spice”. Let’s hope someone in the villa brings some spice!

He has also described the fact that his relationship models are Jay Z and Beyoncé; as he says they have a very good vibe within them, like best friends.

Jeremiah’s Instagram and modelling

Even though Jeremiah is a Sales Associate full time, he has found the time to do some modelling here and there – which he shows his followers on his Instagram account: @cortezwhite_

He has modelled for brands such as Asos, Pacsun and Nautica.