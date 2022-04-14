











Dr Jessica Griffin is currently on cloud 9 with MAFS cast member Jon Francetic, but it wasn’t love ‘At First Sight’ for them.

One of Married At First Sight’s most successful couples is Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic – well kind of. The pair did indeed meet each other on the Lifetime show, but they weren’t the couple who agreed to tie the knot after their first glances.

Jessica served as MAFS’ psychologist and helped Jon salvage his marriage to Molly Duff, though it eventually ended in divorce. Four years later, the relationship expert is happily engaged to Jon, a financial associate.

Jessica defended Jon after Molly labelled him “disgusting”

Molly and Jon’s relationship was proof that it’s not always a good idea to say “I do” immediately. Their romance looked hopeful after sharing similar hobbies and humour, but that was all off the table after Molly, a commerical insurance adjuster, was unattracted to Jon.

The most notable moment was when Jon revealed a recording of his wife calling him “disgusting”, and allegedly claiming he “made her skin crawl” every time he touched her. During their counselling session, he accused Molly of giving mixed messages, though she responded that she’s never used hurtful language towards him other than this occasion.

Dr Griffin, however, wasn’t buying it and ultimately defended: “I understand you don’t like my honesty, but I don’t like your lies.”

MAFS Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic’s happily ever after

Jessica, 44, and Jon went public with their relationship in August 2018. At the time, they faced criticism for romance between a doctor and her “patient”, but the pair clarified that they started dating five months after the show wrapped up.

The psychologist also replied to Instagram commenters, clearing up that “we do not have a client/therapist or doctor/patient relationship at any point during production or any point, period,”, implying that her MAFS role is only to provide consultation.

The funny part is that every time we tell someone the actual timeline in person, “scandalous” is never the word they use. Too bad we aren’t allowed to tell the truth on social media… https://t.co/HjuOXS5IvU — Jonathan Francetic (@JonFrancetic) April 10, 2019

Jon popped the question on 14 April and were set to walk down the aisle in October 2020, but the ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.

The pair are still going strong and looking forward to their big day. Their Instagram pages are filled with loved-up couple photos. Let’s take a look at MAFS’ Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic jealous-worthy shots.