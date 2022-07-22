Marco is the Real reason fans are having an Ultimate blast watching Girls Trip













RHUGT fans are loving the show’s second season in 2022. Despite some major names in the Real housewives world being cast for RHUGT2, all eyes are on Marco this season. Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson and Taylor Armstrong are all vacay-ing together on RHUGT and there hasn’t been a minute’s peace in Dorinda’s mansion.

It’s every Real Housewives fan’s dream to have cast members from all the different franchises get together. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip kicked off on June 23rd. Besides the many bust-ups and fall-outs on the show, viewers are more focused on calm and collected Marco.

Photo by Leonardo M/VIEWpress

The ladies stay at Bluestone Manor

While RHUGT1 was filmed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, the show’s second season location was a little closer to home.

Season 2 was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor in the Berkshires.

The subject of Dorinda’s hosting skills was one that was frequently mentioned during the RHUGT and Tamra and Dorinda actually fell out during the show over eating food in bedrooms.

Tamra said: “Marco brought us yoghurts”, which prompted a huge argument.

Who is Marco on RHUGT?

RHUGT2 fans will have seen a very attentive butler working at Dorinda’s Bluestone Manor and that’s Marco.

Marco is usually seen wearing a mask and serving the ladies food and drink.

Speaking of the service at her mansion, Dorinda said: “I have people here to serve you guys”.

Marco’s full name is Marco Antonio Vega and he writes on Instagram that he’s not a real butler. Follow him on IG @marcoantoniovega.

RHUGT fans love Marco

Judging by RHUGT2 viewers’ tweets, Marco has a lot of fans.

Some people have tweeted saying that he’s good-looking, while others want Andy Cohen to invite Marco onto Watch What Happens Live.

More said that they think the ‘butler’ needs a pay rise: “Whatever Marco was getting paid, it wasn’t enough lol”.

Another tweeted that Marco “is the moment”.

Reflecting on his time on RHUGT, Marco has taken to his blog to list some confessions, one of which is that he had never watched an episode of Real Housewives.

