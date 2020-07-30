A brand new season of Married at First Sight has returned to Lifetime to save this summer.

The eleventh season to date kicked off on Wednesday, July 15th and is already looking like one of the most dramatic to date. We have participants who aren’t ready to commit, those who are falling head over heels with one another, and a surprise celebrity appearance.

In episode 3 (Wednesday, July 29th), MAFS fans noticed that a reality TV star was in the audience for one of the weddings.

So, why was The Real World‘s Trishelle Cannatella at Henry and Christina’s wedding? Find out about the reality TV crossover link here.

Who is Trishelle Cannatella?

Trishelle Cannatella is a 40-year-old reality star, Playboy model, as well as an actress. She was born on November 4th, 1979 in Louisiana.

Trishelle is also a keen poker player. She finished third in the 2010 WPT Invitational Tournament and won $20,000. It’s no wonder that she was invited on to play Celebrity Poker Showdown in 2005!

In 2017, she married John Hensz. John is a fighter pilot with the Louisiana Air National Guard and pilot for Delta.

Trishelle on MTV’s The Real World

In 2002, Trishelle made her breakout in the reality TV world by starring on MTV’s long-running series The Real World. This was the show’s twelfth season and was set in Las Vegas. Trishelle was just 22 years old when she appeared on the show.

Trishelle starred in a number of Real World series, as well as spin-offs. Given her cemented status as a reality star of the early noughties, Trishelle was also a guest on many hit TV shows. This included Punk’d (2003) and The Challenge (2012-13).

Married at First Sight fans spot Trishelle

In episode 3, the link between Henry and Trishelle was explained. Trishelle and Henry once went on a date but things didn’t work out romantically. They’ve still remained friends though, and have stayed close enough for Trishelle to be invited to his wedding!

Married at First Sight fans were pleased to spot Trishelle at the wedding. One viewer tweeted: “Am I tripping or is Henry’s friend Trishelle the same Trishelle from The Real World Las Vegas?”

Another added: “So Trishelle just gone slide in this reception like we weren’t gonna recognize her?!?”

