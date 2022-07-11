Married to Medicine's Quad 'always been like a maunty' to nephew Mason













Quad Webb’s nephew Mason will be living with her on the upcoming season.

Married to Medicine returned for their ninth season last night, and the episode has got social media talking.

The hit Bravo show follows the lives of nine ladies as we join them in their busy lives. Viewers get to watch the ladies balance their careers, relationships, and all the drama inbetween from the comfort of their homes.

Quad Webb is amongst the cast on season nine, and she left many Married to Medicine viewers with a heavy heart yesterday evening.

What happened to Quad’s brother?

After Quad announced in the Married to Medicine season 9 trailer that Mason had moved in with her, viewers were desperate for the premiere to find out why.

The Bravo star opened up in the shows first episode about the heart breaking reason she has her nephew living with her, as she told viewers that her brother (Mason’s father) had passed away.

She said on the show:

“Last year, my brother, which is Mason’s father, died at the tender age of 34 from complications of the heart. He was just like my little baby”

In late 2021, Quad dedicated an Instagram post to her brother, where she said she will always be his “number one fan.”

Quad is Mason’s ‘maunty’

As she has Mason living with her, Quad has moved into a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house. The 42-year-old also has her mother living in her large home – so she’s never short of company.

Mason is already known to the Married to Medicine community, as he first appeared on the show when he was a one year old in season four.

During last nights episode, Quad described her relationship with Mason in such a heart-warming way. She told viewers that she’s “always been like a maunty for him”, which refers to being a “mom” and an “auntie” combined.

The pair have a great relationship together, and she has promised to always stick by his side.

Quad is no longer Married to Medicine

As Quad is technically no longer Married to Medicine, many viewers have questioned why she is still on the show.

Quad was originally on the show for being married to Dr. Gregory, however the pair finalised their divorce in 2019 after six years of marriage.

Sadly, Webb told Andy Cohen earlier last year that they have not spoken since – so we assume that they are not on the best of terms. This is not surprising due to the arguments surrounding their breakup, as there were rumours that Gregory had been unfaithful.

One user took to Twitter to stand up for the Bravo star. They wrote on the website: “I know that some people feel like Quad doesn’t need to be on Married to Medicine because she technically isn’t a doctor or married to one anymore but Quad definitely plays a key role in the success of that show. All the ladies do. Keep her please.”

