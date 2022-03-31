Meet Daniel Miler, Moonshiner’s up and coming master distiller













Moonshiners has become one of Discovery’s more unique but very popular docu-dramas that follows and dramatizes the lives of people who produce and sell illegal moonshine in the Appalachian mountains across Tennessee.

The show is loved for the infamous cast and crew like Big Chunk and Red Dog, but one of the more low-key and up and coming stars is Daniel Maner. There isn’t much available about the star out there but Reality Titbit has managed to find out as much as we could. Keep reading to find out.

RELATED: Moonshiners Season 11 episode guide reveals Josh moves into new pad

Portugal: Wild Land on the Edge | Official Trailer | PBS BridTV 9265 Portugal: Wild Land on the Edge | Official Trailer | PBS https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3Y25hzMV23E/hqdefault.jpg 983063 983063 center 22403

Daniel Maner Moonshiners. Picture: Daniel Partners with Mark & Digger | Moonshiners

Meet Daniel Maner

Daniel is one of the newer cast members on the show but the audience seems to love him already. He acts as a master distiller and is known for his quality moonshine as well as being close friends with Mike.

According to his Facebook, the distiller lives in Sevierville, Tennesse who h was also where he was born and raised. He lives here with his wife Kimberly and their two children, Dalton and Skyler.

Aside from being a reality TV star on Moonshiners, his profile says he currently works as a mechanic at Blalock Companies. In terms of his education, he went to his hometown high school, Sevier County high school and appears to have never left the comforts of Tennesse.

Daniel loves the outdoorsy lifestyle and is often posting pictures on his Facebook of him and his family out and about in nature and exploring in their pickup truck.

Daniel and Kim have been married for over 20 years

Daniel and his wife appear to have a very strong relationship and have been married since June 12 1999. Kimberly is originally from Orlando, Florida but now lives in her hubby’s home town with their family.

Kim is clearly a highly intelligent woman as she works as a medical records clerk at Pigeons Forge Care and Rehabilitation Centre and was also a former certified clinical hemodialysis technician.

The couple appear very loved up on their Facebook and Kim often tags her man in relationship memes and funny quotes.

OMG! Yes, Moonshiners Danielle Parton is one of ‘those’ Partons

Where to watch Moonshiners

The programme is available to stream on multiple platforms with its primary platform being Discovery and Discovery+, all you need to watch here is an active subscription.

If you don’t have discovery, don’t worry, there are other options. All seasons are available on Prime video too, however, they have to be purchased or rented here.

If these don’t work you can also stream the series on YouTube TV, Google Play and Vudu, most of which have free trials.

WATCH MOONSHINERS ON DISCOVERY EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK