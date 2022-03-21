Meet Douglas Mills, the "off the charts" American Idol contestant













Douglas Mills is through to the Hollywood round on American Idol after his audition left the world speechless.

American Idol is back with a bang for its fifth season on ABC, and the twentieth season overall. Contestants from all over the world are auditioning in the hope of winning the record deal of a lifetime.

Amongst the talented singers so far is Douglas Mills. This article explores everything you need to know about Douglas, including his back story, his Instagram and his time on American Idol.

Who is Douglas Mills?

Douglas Mills is an 18 year old singer from Houston, Texas. He hasn’t had the easiest journey in life, which he explained during his intro clip on the show.

Since a young age, Douglas has dealt with bullies and haters, who were cruel to him because he looked different to them. He used singing as a “safe space”, to help him heal and love himself for who he is.

Douglas was determined to beat the bullies with his voice, and his talent was noticed by everyone at his school.

Douglas Mills on American Idol

Douglas didn’t apply for the show himself, and he was actually given an American Idol VIP affiliate ticket pass. This ticket meant that Douglas was guaranteed the chance to showcase his talent in front of the judges on ABC.

He explained on the show that he has always wanted to audition for American Idol, but he has never left the state or been on a plane, which is what was holding him back. During his audition, Douglas sang Strange Fruit by Billie Holiday, which he chose specifically for the black community to bring awareness to the pain they have dealt with.

Douglas’ audition left the judges amazed, with Katy branding him as a superstar. Katy also said that he “transcends time and space and froze the room”

Meet the latest American Idol star on Instagram

Viewers all over the world have been stunned by Douglas’ talent, so it’s only right that we find out how you can keep up with the star outside of the show. Douglas currently has 3.5k followers on Instagram (@_itsdouglasm_), which is set to rise as his time on the show grows longer.

He states in his bio that he is a ‘certified queen’, and has highlights dedicated to his friends, himself, his singing and his life changes. Viewers of the show have been quick to jump to his comments section to congratulate him on getting to the Hollywood stage.

One fan commented: “young man! I’m watching your performance for the third time. You were indeed otherworldly. I’m so-so proud of you. Congratulations!”. Another viewer said: “One of the best voices I’ve heard in my life and I’ve lived”.

