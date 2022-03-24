Meet George Maxey, Temptation Island's former NFL player













Season 4 of Temptation Island is in full swing now and we have been introduced to the sexy singles that are trying their luck to steal the partners of “committed” couples. One of these boys is George Maxey, who has been sent in to test the couple’s relationship strength by showing off his own charm.

Fans are dying to know more about the former NFL player and Reality Titbit are here to tell you all about his career, Instagram and more.

RELATED: Temptation Island’s adrenaline junkie Mike has “never been happier” since filming

Lucy and Desi | Official Trailer | Amazon Prime Video BridTV 9139 Lucy and Desi | Official Trailer | Amazon Prime Video https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Lw1h7olYRTY/hqdefault.jpg 978532 978532 center 22403

George Maxey. Picture: Temptation Island Season 4: Meet The Couples

Meet George Maxey

George is a 29-year-old from Miami, Florida. According to his profile on USA Network, he works as an NFL analyst for the Dolphins, however, he also played for the Chicago Bears for a season a few years ago. He now likes to consider himself a “player on and off the field.”

Aside from sport, George is interested in modelling and acting and has already had many gigs for both. He is signed as a model under BH Model Management and has already featured in movies.

For the upcoming movie Devotion, Maxey plays a marine soldier and also plays a S.W.A.T commander in the movie Cerdo. Aside from films, George has featured in commercials for companies such as Jack Black Razors.

George’s Instagram explored

George has 1,812 followers on his Instagram as of now but this is sure to rise as he becomes more popular throughout the show. He only has 20 posts so far, most of which are promoting his modelling ventures.

He has also uses his page to promote some of his acting debuts, like his ad for Jack Black Razors which you can view on his page. According to Screenrant, the former NFL player also loves to cook and takes pride in making delicious food.

CHECK IT OUT: Is Temptation Island scripted? We have the answers!

George credits his parents for his successful career so far

At 29, George has already had a successful career and has played for one of the biggest sporting teams in the world. He has spent time securing his money and now he wants to secure a girl.

According to Comparably, the approximate income of an NFL analyst is around $95,000 annually with close to 10K offered each year as a bonus. George clearly takes pride in his education and intelligence and has credited his supportive parents for his brains and brawn.

His parents were both school principals and are highly educated individuals that taught their son the importance of education in order to achieve success.

WATCH TEMPTATION ISLAND FROM 16 MARCH 2022 ON FOX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK