Meet Mark L. Walberg the host of Temptation Island Season 4













Temptation Island is back with its fourth season this March and fans couldn’t be more excited for more love and heartbreak in Hawaii. Aside from getting to know the couples and sexy singles set to appear, audiences are more interested in getting to know the host of the show, Mark L. Walberg.

Mark has had a successful career and has made a name for himself as an American TV personality and show host across the years. Keep reading if you want to know all the details on his exciting career so far as well as his thoughts on Temptation Island.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Meet Mark L. Walberg

Mark is a 59-year-old actor, game show host and TV personality born on 31 August 1962 in Savannah, Georgia.

His very successful career has had him featured on some of the most popular shows in the US. His journey to stardom started in 1995 when he became the host of his own popular tabloid talk show, The Mark Walberg Show. He then spiralled to success from here and became the host of the popular game show, Trivial Pursuit: America Plays, which was an adaption of the original board game.

However, this role was short-lived as he was still contracted with Fox. In 2010 he briefly hosted Your Chance To Dance but his biggest role on daytime TV was when he joined the popular PBS show, Antiques Roadshow.

He is currently the host of The Price is Right Live! As well as Temptation Island. He has been the host of the show for its previous seasons and is back again for number three.

Walberg says he has a “strategy” when working with Temptation Island

Walberg has worked on reality TV shows his entire life and according to CheatSheet, believes he now knows exactly how to work them. In a 2014 interview with Vulture, he discussed all things Temptation Island, including his “strategy.”

When asked to describe what it was like working on the show he compared it being like a lawyer and explained, “a lawyer never asks a question he doesn’t know the answer to.”

The host said he would join the cast members at the end of the evening to figure out what was going on as well as find out what the audiences would want to see.

Mark also admitted to other tactics, like how he would sit around the fire pit with the cast and talk to them about random topics until they began to drop their guards with him. He said if contestants ever felt pressure he would talk to them and have a beer with them to build rapport so that when it came to it, they felt comfortable enough to be honest with him.

With the new season starting this week, let’s see if he uses the same tactics this time around.

When and where to watch Temptation Island Season 3

The season will be making its debut on 16 March 2022 on USA Network and new episodes will be released weekly at 10/9c on USA Network.

The easiest way to watch in the US is to tune in directly to USA Network and watch it live, however, there are other options if you can’t do this. People with a cable login can go to the USA Network Website or watch through the app.

Those in different countries or without cable login can watch the season by streaming it on Hulu, YouTube TV or fuboTV – all of which have free 7 day trials.

