Meet the glam cast of CMT's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Instagram











Women hoping to become Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders will audition for the squad, divulge a bit about themselves, and show off their impressive skills when CMT airs the 16th season of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.

But this time competition is tough, and to earn a place on the cheer squad the ladies have to be their absolute best, so the pressure is at an all-time high to perfect new technical routines to get on the team and make their debut on the football field.

Who are the cheer coaches on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team?

The coaches are Kelli Finglass, Director of Cheerleading, and Judy Trammel, DCC Head Choreographer.

Kelli is a former member of the squad from 1984 to 1989 and she was the first cheerleader to be invited back without having to go through the customary audition process.

Judy is also a former member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from 1980-1984, and during that time she served as a group leader and a show group member.

When asked about Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, Finglass told Amstar: “Well, it’s a whirlwind. It’s a very busy lifestyle; a fabulous collection of friends and dancers and athletes. For performers it’s really a dream come true to be able to perform and dance, and then you mix that with the NFL and it’s an amazing experience. The best part is probably the close friendships that develop through the camaraderie of the travels and the locker room.”

How much money do Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders make?

Cheerleaders have been a fixture in the NFL for over 60 years and the Dallas Cowboys are the most famous cheerleading team in the NFL, and they have a whopping 527k followers on Instagram so how much do the cheerleaders earn?

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders earn $15-20 per hour and $500 per match which amounts to an astounding $75,000 per year.

Not only that, but the cheerleaders can also make extra money for attending corporate, private, and promotional events.

Meet the cast of season 16 of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

KayDianna Davis

KayDianna is a TCU showgirl alum who is currently in a relationship with Eric Garza.

Amber Laiche

Amber is a University of Montana Cheer Squad alumni whose Instagram bio reads: “Your self image is a goal achieving mechanism.”

Ashlinn Maze

Ashlinn loves a bikini snaps and her Instagram is full of party pics! In one post, she writes “It’s game day!! & to make it even better, I found my home with Alpha Chi Omega”.

Megan Mcelaney

Megan is a San Diego State University alum who has just turned 22. She recently posted that she is on her way to Texas to audition for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Jensen Merill

Jensen is an Arizona State alum who is currently in a relationship with Daniel McCoy.

Tyra Nicole

Tyra is no rookie, she and her team have won 3 national titles in the space of three years. Her Instagram bio reads “living for my angels”.

Christina Ostovisch

Christina is a TCU alum who is currently in a relationship with AJ Herrick. In a post regarding having been invited to the 2021 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Training Camp, she wrote: “Somebody pinch me… words can’t express how honored I am”.

Kleine Powell

Kleine is a University of KY dance team alum who also has a passion for visual arts. Check out her gallery on Instagram, @by_kleine_.

Madeline Salter

Madeline Salter describes herself as a ‘dancer, choreographer and smushed faced dog mom’. Her Instagram bio reads: “Put on your big girl heels and show them what you got”.

Rebecca Troyak

Rebecca is a professional dancer and model. She attended the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance in 2019 and has also appeared on season 15 of So You Think You Can Dance.

Lea Tunnell

Lea’s Instagram is full of pictures of her having fun and socialising with friends. From pics on the beach to festival snaps Lea definitely loves capturing fun moments with friends.

