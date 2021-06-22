What happened to Michael Allio's wife? The Bachelorette star is a single dad











The Bachelorette is back in 2021 and season 17 has drama written all over it! Katie Thurston has the chance of finding ‘the one’ out of 30 different men. It could sound like she’s spoiled for choice but separating the real from the fake is Katie’s first task on the ABC show!

From insurance agents to district attorneys, football players and firefighters, Katie is faced with a real mixed bag of potential partners. But, only time will tell who she’ll keep until the final episode!

The Bachelorette: Meet Michael

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Allio is a business owner who lives in Akron, Ohio.

Just three weeks into the show and Michael already looks to be a fan favourite, judging by tweets that have been put out about him. One person wrote: “Think I fell in love with Michael tonight.”

Another said: “This is now a Michael & baby James stan account. Thank you“.

As per his ABC bio: “Michael says that life is short and that he’s ready to find a woman who makes him a better person every day that they are together.“

He also describes his dream woman as “compassionate, empathetic, resilient and not easily offended“, so it looks like he and Katie could be a perfect match!

What happened to Michael Allio’s wife?

Michael Allio’s wife sadly passed away from metastatic breast cancer in 2019 at the age of 33.

In a 2019 interview with Susan G. Komen, Michael said: “Laura and I met at university 16 years ago“.

After 10 years together they got married. Michael and Laura had a son, James, in 2016, and seven months later she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 31 years old at the time.

Michael explained that Laura was cleared from cancer twice and they went on two separate vacations thinking that they were totally in the clear. He added: “We engaged in things that brought us joy to create memories, not as though things were ending but to experience joy“. Laura sadly passed away after battling cancer for two years in 2019.

Michael’s life as a single dad

Following the loss of his wife, Michael became a single dad to their four-year-old son, James.

Today, Michael writes in his Instagram bio #raisingjames and #thel4project. The latter is a clothing brand launched in memory of his late wife.

The L4 Project stands for “Life Life Like Laura“. The Project’s vision is to support individuals and families battling cancer and also provide financial and emotional support during hard times.

Follow Michael on Instagram @michael_alliol4 where he has around 12k followers to stay up-to-date with him and James!

