Mo Fayne's age and net worth explored as Love & Hip Hop star faces jail











Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Mo Fayne is making headlines this month as he is sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for fraud.

Mo appeared in nine episodes of the show whilst engaged to longterm star Karlie Redd. Their romance quickly turned sour and Karlie broke off the engagement by 2019. They had been engaged for just over a year, as Mo popped the question in July 2018. This was before details of Mo’s Ponzi scheme came to light last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Mo Fayne’s lengthy jail sentence looming, some have been curious as to the former reality star’s age. Let’s take a look.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

How old is Mo Fayne?

Maurice “Mo” Fayne is reportedly 38 years old, as of this year. This age is corroborated by the WSB-TV Atlanta news report at the time of his arrest in May 2020.

This could mean that Mo was born in 1983.

With this in mind, if Mo Fayne is to serve his full 17.5 year sentence, he would not be released until Spring 2039. He would be around 55 to 56 years old by his release.

NETFLIX: Meet the cast of Too Hot to Handle: Latino on Instagram

Let’s talk the age gap between Mo and Karlie Redd

There has been much speculation over Karlie Redd’s true age in all the years she’s been on our screens. Since she started on the VH1 reality show in 2012, Karlie has only confirmed her birthday, which is April 15th for those wanting to know!

On May 20th, 2019, while appearing on talk show The Real, Karlie stated her true age to be 45. This means she will have been born on April 15th, 1974. This currently makes Karlie Redd 47 years old.

Then, there is a nine year age gap between Karlie Redd and Mo Fayne.

TRENDING: Why did Brendan and Pieper leave Bachelor in Paradise?

What about his net worth?

As Mo Fayne was sentenced to jail under a fraud charge, some might be curious as to his personal net worth.

One report approximates his net worth to be between $1 and 3 million. This could come from his business as a trucking company owner and his appearances on the VH1 reality show. This worth is expected to plummet in light of his jail sentence.

Mo has been ordered to pay $4,465,866 for PPP bank fraud, after using the loan to pay for jewellery and cars when claiming it was for his business.

EXPLAINED: Who was put on The Block in Big Brother 23?

What happened to Mo Fayne on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta?

Mo Fayne appeared in nine episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 8. He was introduced as the finacé of Karlie Redd, who has been on the show since the first season as one of the six OGs.

Much of Mo’s appearance on the show documented his relationship struggles with Karlie. Some of their lows included the revelation that Mo has a child with another woman. Karlie later alleged on the show that Mo was controlling and abusive.

Mo also had a fling with another Love & Hip Hop cast member – Summer Bunni. In 2019, Summer revealed on social media she had a history with Mo, while feuding with Karlie Redd.

Baking Impossible Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 4826 Baking Impossible Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Dn5UhUMCSz0/hqdefault.jpg 860269 860269 center 22403