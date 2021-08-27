Who is Monie Cashette? Net worth and age of Little Women Atlanta star!











Cast member Monie Cashette’s net worth was on viewers’ minds, when Lifetime aired the latest season of Little Women Atlanta.

She joins Ms. Juicy, Amanda, Andrea, Abira, and new girl Tamera, as they allow cameras into their world while living it up in Atlanta.

The cast – including Monie – navigate through health issues, careers changes, relationship ups and downs, and life in general.

Like the other ladies, Monie is currently trying to pursue her dreams in the city’s vibrant hip hop scene. Reality Titbit found out what her net worth is…

Who is Monie Cashette?

Tiffany “Monie” Cashette is a cast member on Little Women Atlanta.

The type of dwarfism that Monie has is NPR 2, a rare type of dwarfism.

Born in Houston, Texas, is 4 ft 6 and has been starring on the Lifetime reality TV series since the first season.

Although she temporarily left the show during Season 5 but made a few guest appearances, Monie has fully returned to the show for Season 6.

The Little Women Atlanta star is separated from her ex-husband Morlin.

Little Women Atlanta: Monie’s age and career

Monie was born on October 26, 1982, making her 38 years old today.

She is best known for being a reality TV personality, but spends most of her time looking after her son Derrick “D2” Becton Jr.

Monie stays pretty busy, as she is also a voiceover actress and brand ambassador for beauty brand Luster Skin Care.

Fans may recognise her voice, as she is a voice actor for “Monie the Ladybug”, on children’s show Nubbin & Friends.

She is also part of The Atlanta Social Club. Before appearing on the show, she was a medical claims examiner.

What is Monie Cashette’s net worth?

Monie’s net worth is an estimated $3 million.

The reality star likely makes most of her income from appearing on Little Women Atlanta, but also has other career ventures on her resume.

She plans to launch her own shoe line called MonieRose, alongside her t-shirt line. And that’s not all on her list of plans…

Monie also plans on having a production company called “Little Woman, Big Business”, which would make her even busier!

