Nicolina devotes mothers day performance to her Nonna on American Idol













Nicolina Bozzo wowed the stage once again with her mothers day performance on American Idol, dedicated to her mother, Clara.

Last nights episode of American Idol left many viewers teary-eyed after the top 7 contestants devoted their acts to their mothers, or mother figures in their lives. Fritz Hager, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Nicolina Bozzo, Christian Guardino, and Jay Copeland were amongst those performing.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Nicolina’s mother emotional in the crowd, and with Nicolina’s voice, we don’t blame her! This article explores who Clara is, her relationship with Nicolina, and Nicolina’s father Dave.

Who is Clara Bozzo?

Clara Bozzo is Nicolina’s mother figure. Many viewers mistook her for her mother during last nights episode, but she is in fact her grandmother.

Nicolina was born to her father Dave Bozzo and her mother who is unknown on the 30th of May 2003. It has been noted that Nicolina’s mother walked out on them at a young age.

Clara is extremely supportive of everything Nicolina has achieved. This wasn’t the first time Nicolina dedicated a song to her Nonna, as her ‘Hallelujah’ performance was also in honor of her, as she had recently undergone chemotherapy.

Nicolina and Clara Bozzo

Clara has stepped up to the role for Nicolina, as she explained on the show, telling viewers:

“My Nonna has definitely been one of the biggest role models in my life. She’s always taught me to be strong, be confident.”

During a phone call with Clara, Nicolina told her that she couldn’t imagine going through the American Idol journey without her by her side. She even said that she doesn’t think she would be on the show doing what she loves without her Nonna’s love, support and guidance.

Nicolina is also very close with her father

Nicolina is lucky to have two strong parent figures in her life. The ABC star’s father was also present at her American Idol audition, where he was spotted being a proud father.

She has referred to Dave as “the best dad out there”. He is also on Instagram, where he claims in his caption that he is a “Proud Papa to 3 beautiful and amazing girls.”

Most of Dave’s Instagram posts consist of Nicolina’s singing, including clips of her on the radio and numerous of her TikTok videos.

