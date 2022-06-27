No, Chris Stapleton wasn't on American Idol but he inspired ABC contestants













After his recent interview, fans of the singer-songwriter are convinced he was American Idol – but he was not.

Chris Stapleton’s success is one that came out of nowhere, but now he is one of the best known country singers in the world.

Some of his best hits include “Tennessee Whiskey”, “You Should Probably Leave”, “Broken Halos”, and others which many singing contestants have taken inspiration from during their time in competitions such as American Idol.

Chris Stapleton on American Idol

Although he has never auditioned himself, his music has been used multiple times during this stage and throughout the competition. If there’s one way to prove your talent, it’s by singing Chris Stapleton’s songs – so we certainly don’t blame them.

One example of his music at work on the show was Chayce Beckham’s cover of “Fire Away”. The 19th season winner of American Idol wowed the judges with his amazing performance.

Lionel Richie told the star: “That grip that you have is undeniable. We are so proud of you.”

Katy Perry went on to say: “Sometimes God has to turn up the volume on your life to see if you’re listening, and you are listening. So Chayce, keep listening, stay open, stay the guy from Apple Valley because your world is about to change.”

Contestant asked to change their Stapleton cover

Although it’s almost impossible to give a bad Chris Stapleton cover, sometimes the judges want a little more from the contestants.

25-year-old Courtney Penry appeared on American Idol for the second time with a cover of “Parachute”. Her version was nothing short of impressive, as she even took on the instrumental parts of the song.

However, the judges were left unsure, and Katy told Penry that she wanted to see something more “heart string pulling”. So, Courtney changed her song choice to “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town.

After her performance, Richie told the contestant: “I love what you are, I love what you have.”

Chris Stapleton postponed his recent shows

Just because he’s an award winning musician, this doesn’t make him any different for the rest of us. The 44-year-old recently announced to his 1.7 million Instagram followers that he will be postponing his Salt Lake City and Denver shows.

Stapleton tested positive for COVID-19, so rescheduled the shows for the following weekend of the 1st to the 3rd of July. He apologised to his fans, saying: “I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows. We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love, and support, and can’t wait to see you next week.”

Although the news left many fans disapointed, they were more than understanding. One follower commented: “Get well soon! protect that golden voice my friend”. Another said: “I was going to miss it because I tested positive. Feel better soon Chris ❤️”

