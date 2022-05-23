Noah Thompson's girlfriend Angel Nicole is his high school sweetheart













Noah Thompson is the name on everybody’s lips since he took the American Idol crown during last nights final.

American Idol season 20 has finally come to a close, and this year we have seen the best talent yet. HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson made it to the final three in hopes of winning the votes from the public.

During the final, viewers got a glimpse of Noah’s girlfriend cheering him on in the crowd. So, who is Noah’s girlfriend, and does she have Instagram? Let’s find out!

THE KARDASHIANS: Kourtney Kardashian in black dress for wedding party of the year

The Bachelorette | Season Premiere BridTV 10146 The Bachelorette | Season Premiere https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2IJX0xmSrms/hqdefault.jpg 1017669 1017669 center 22403

Who is Noah Thompson’s girlfriend?

Noah Thompson’s girlfriend is called Angel Nicole. The pair have been together for a long time, with pictures together on Noah’s Instagram dating back to 2018.

The pair met during high school, and have been happily together ever since. Noah and Angel share a son together called Walker Lee.

Noah has talked about Angel multiple times on the show, and even dedicated his “Stay” performance to her, as he said:

“This isn’t a song I would usually do but it reminds me of being back home because it is a song me and my girlfriend Angel would sing together”

Angel Nicole on Instagram

If you want to keep up with Noah’s family on Instagram, you’ve come to the right place. Angel keeps her followers updated on all things Noah, Angel and Walker, so it really is the place to be.

Angel has been extremely supportive of Noah’s American Idol journey, and she also thanked Noah’s fans in an Instagram post. She told followers:

“Honestly, I can’t even find the right words to express how grateful I am for all the love and support that each and every one of you showed last night to Noah. Not only to Noah but myself, Mamaw & Walker”

Angel also said in her post that she’s ready to have Noah back home, as she explained how hard it has been being apart for so long.

TEEN MOM: Fans guess who Kail is dating after her Instagram post

Fans are over the moon about Noah’s victory

As you probably know by now, Noah was crowned the winner of American Idol 2022 during last nights episode. The star beat Leah Marlene and HunterGirl in the tense final.

During the final, Noah sang “I’m On Fire” by Bruce Springsteen and wowed the judges once again. Katy loved his performance, as she told him “I think you just swooped in and grabbed every heart in America…you are so humble.”

The judges weren’t the only ones loving Noah, as his fan base have taken to Twitter to congratulate the American Idol winner. One viewer wrote: “My excitement for Noah Thompson winning American Idol is honestly real he deserved that”. Another said: “America got it right!! #NoahThompson wins!!! This kid is going places. The talent this year was insane!! Whoo hoo!!”

One of the most inspiring stories ever. Noah Thompson literally told his friend not to send in a clip of him singing to @AmericanIdol because he didn’t think he had it in him… Months later he goes and wins the whole damn thing. #KentuckyProud — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) May 23, 2022

I keep thinking about that segment when Carrie Underwood related to Noah Thompson and she cried. I cried. It was in that moment I knew he'd win. I hope his career blossoms like hers did!! #AmericanIdol — JenRoc20 (@jenroc20) May 23, 2022

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON ABC NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK