











Gordon Ramsay paid a visit to Oceana Grill in New Orleans, then owned by brothers Moe and Rami, for his show Kitchen Nightmares. Wondering whether the restaurant is still open today? We can confirm it most definitely is.

The chef’s show sees him visit restaurants across the US, try their food, give feedback (which usually isn’t too good), and then work his magic by helping change up the menu, and appearance and delivery of staff.

It was back in 2011 when Gordon went to Oceana Grill but, when the episode re-aired, fans began frantically scrambling to find out whether the restaurant remains open in 2022.

Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage

Gordon Ramsay’s visit to Oceana Grill

Gordon paid Oceana Grill in New Orleans a visit in 2011 when it was owned by brothers Moe and Rami, who took over the restaurant from their father in 2008. The seafood eatery, located on the famous Bourbon Street, required help.

Hearing rumours of rodents and kitchen staff having arguments, Ramsay ordered Cajun classic dishes including the seafood gumbo, crab cake platter and blackened bayou duck – he didn’t like any of them.

The brothers initially denied the crab cakes were frozen before Rami admitted the truth. Staff member Damon then became argumentative so Gordon left as he was unsure he wanted to improve the restaurant.

When Gordon asked to see the restaurant’s recipes, Moe said he kept his secret recipes in his head – that ended in another argument.

After some improvements, customers appeared to be enjoying the food but, when Gordon said his goodbyes, he admitted he worried Oceana wouldn’t be open in a year’s time.

Kitchen Nightmares restaurant thriving under new owners

Oceana Grill in New Orleans remains open in 2022. Reality TV Revisited reports the restaurant has new owners who improved the place. The website also reports the new owners sued Gordon and the production company in 2011 to try to prevent old episodes featuring the restaurant from being aired.

An agreement was reached that the production company would only use clips if they paid and stated the restaurant was under new owners. However, in 2018 the new owners sued again after a clip was shown on Kitchen Nightmares social media.

Owners claimed the post damaged the current reputation of the restaurant. Despite that, Oceana Grill is now officially open with top ratings on Google Reviews and more than 48K followers on its Instagram page!

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Oceana Grill is award-winning under new owners

Since making its debut on Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Oceana Grill has gone on to be recognised for its excellence. It is now “an award-winning seafood restaurant for tourists and locals alike”, as per its website.

It is now known as one of the best restaurants in the French Quarter. Creole and Louisiana cuisine are its specialities and it has been recognised as offering the best crab cakes and gumbo in the French Quarter.

Several celebrities have paid the restaurant a visit, from B.O.B and Birdman to Bobby Brown and Chris Tucker. The famous eatery has also received a 4.4-star average rating on Google Reviews.

