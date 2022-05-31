Pia Toscano has been taking over since her American Idol elimination













Best known for her appearance on American Idol, Pia is known by music and television lovers all over the world.

American Idol is done and dusted for another season, with Noah Thompson taking the 2022 crown. The latest season displayed some of the best talent viewers have ever seen, with names such as Leah Marlene and Fritz Hager stealing the show.

Pia Toscano featured on American Idol during season 10, where she finished in ninth place. Although she didn’t win the show, she is still remembered today for her insane talent, so let’s catch up with the star and see what she’s been up to.

American Idol: Pia Toscano

Pia Toscano is an American Idol legend, as she wowed viewers week in week out. Some of her best performances that left fans speechless were her covers of “All By Myself” and “I’ll Stand By You”.

Pia’s elimination from American Idol is to this day one of the shows most shocking moments, with viewers claiming that she did not deserve the boot.

In fact, it’s a television moment that viewers still remember to this day. In 2021, one viewer wrote: “I’m still mad about Pia Toscano’s American idol elimination”. In 2019, another said: “Pia Toscano was eliminated from American Idol 8 years ago today, a true tragedy.”

I'm not saying I'm hormonal but I just told Rory the reason I'm upset is Pia Toscano not winning American Idol in 2011. In my defense, the woman was ROBBED, her rendition of I'll Stand By You was breathtaking and I stand by her. — Erin (Taylor's Version) (@errymcgee) June 13, 2019

Matched with someone on Hinge last night while drunk, only to go on a rant how about the US public did Pia Toscano dirty on American Idol season 10 back in 2011, only to be instantly unmatched. I regret absolutely nothing. — Luke Karmali (@lukekarmali) April 22, 2019

Where is Pia in 2022?

Pia didn’t let her American Idol elimination stand in her way of a career in the music industry. In fact, she seems to be thriving more than ever.

Since her appearance on the show, Pia has been on tour with Jennifer Lopez and American Idol’s Live. She has also performed on Good Morning America, The Ellen Show, The Tonight Show and Live with Regis & Kelly.

Yesterday, on the 30th of May 2022, Pia appeared on Live with Ryan and Kelly for memorial day. Her performance wowed viewers, and she received a congratulations from celebrities such as Nicole Scherzinger and Garth Garcia.

Pia Toscano featured on Netflix’s Westside

Eight years after her appearance on American Idol, Pia appeared in the Netflix show ‘Westside’.

Westside gave viewers an insight into the lives of nine individuals who are living their lives as aspiring musicians. Amongst the cast of the show were James Byous, Austin Kolbe, Erica Gluck, Sean Patrick Murray, Leo Gallo, Pia Toscano and more.

Pia and Leo were interviewed about the show on KTLA 5, where she told viewers that she never stops trying to make it as a musician. She also said: “It’s the constant grind, the constant fight“

However, despite the big run up for the show, they only aired for one season.

