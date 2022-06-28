Precious isn't shy of showing the guys how it's done on Street Outlaws













Street Outlaws is currently airing on Discovery, with street racer Precious Cooper showing us how it’s done in Memphis.

The hit Discovery show is the only place where viewers can see a real insight into the racing scene. The programme features some of the coolest women on television, including Precious, Trisha and Mallory.

If you want to get to know Precious outside of Street Outlaws, you’ve come to the perfect place – Reality Titbit have everything you need to know…

Who is Precious Cooper?

Hailing from Florida, Precious is known for being a professional street racer and reality TV star.

She was born on the 25th of December 1989, making her 32 years old as of June 2022. Alongside Precious, she is also commonly known as “Queen Of The Streets.”

Precious has shown us on the show that she’s nothing short of brave, as she will race whoever and whatever is thrown at her. She’s certainly a fan favourite on Street Outlaws, with many claiming that she has made the show.

One viewer said: “Precious is the best thing to happen to Racing in a looooooooooooonnnnnng time!”, another commented: “Precious is bad ass.”

Are Precious and JJ Da Boss related?

As Precious and JJ Da Boss work closely together, many viewers have questioned their relevance.

When Precious came to Memphis, JJ Da Boss helped her kick start her career as he was the one who introduced her to Street Outlaws during season 9. The pair have always been close, and are nothing more than great friends.

JJ Da Boss worked closely as her mentor, as he trained her to face the dangerous racing scene with his much valued skills. Although she was taught by the best of the best, this doesn’t mean she hasn’t faced tough challenges.

In fact, the Discovery star crashed her car during a race with Stevie Croom, where her vehicle flipped over 8 times after she lost control. Being the great mentor he is, JJ supported her after her accident, telling her “You done what you supposed to do, you done everything you could, I couldn’t have done no better.”

Keep up with Precious on Instagram

If you don’t want to miss a thing when it comes to Precious – her Instagram is the place to be.

The Queen Of The Streets currently has 25k followers and 27 posts, where she updates her fans on her recent racing activity.

In November 2021, Precious congratulated Tricia on her win in Small Tire at Roswell, NM. She told her followers: “Fans were amazing n couldn’t have been a better weekend!!”

Her followers were quick to jump to the comments to congratulate team Memphis. One fan commented: “

Awesome…You all deserve the win. You all worked hard…”

