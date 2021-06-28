Married to Medicine: Does Quad Webb have a boyfriend in 2021? Bravo star's dating life explored











The Married to Medicine cast looks to be experiencing some issues when it comes to love in 2021. Divorce rumours surround Dr Contessa Metcalfe and Quad looks to be moving on following her split from her doctor ex-hubby.

Married to Medicine is a Bravo reality TV show centred around a group of women who either work in the medical field, or are married to someone who is. The show has been airing for over 8 years and over that time, it looks like many relationships have been built, while others have fallen apart.

Screenshot: Quad Webb Being Messy For 13 Minutes Straight | Married to Medicine | Bravo YouTube

Quad Webb and Dr Gregory Lunceford

After getting married to Dr Gregory Lunceford in 2012, Quad divorced him six years later, in 2018. Their divorce was finalised in 2019.

Quad is 41 years old and her ex husband is 53 years old.

Speaking to OK! Magazine in 2019 she said of her divorce: “It hurts, I felt lonely at times but the marriage had just gotten too far gone“.

Read More: Is Mike from Shahs of Sunset married? Meet his partner!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 BridTV 2848 The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 810180 810180 center 22403

Is Quad dating in 2021?

Yes, Quad is moving on after her divorce and opened up about some of the details.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2021, Quad said: “I am dating, I’m dating a couple people right now.”

Quad doesn’t look impressed during the Married to Medicine reunion episodes as Heveanly Kimes suggests that she’d be open to seeing married men.

Going into slightly more depth, Quad said: “I’m weighing my options, I think they’re very good candidates”.

She added that the people she’s dating are “very handsome, extremely smart, and very successful“.

Quad Webb in 2021

By the looks of Quad and Dr Dregory Lunceford’s Instagram pages, the pair are thriving as singletons in 2021. Quad doesn’t yet have a boyfriend but is happy dating.

Quad dropped part of her surname but may have gained herself a new lease of life. The Bravo star took to IG in 2021 to share some lingerie photos on Valentine’s Day.

When questioned by Andy Cohen on the photos, Quad said: “I never do anything thirsty honey, I’m well watered”.

Following the couple’s split, Quad has clearly been concentrating on herself and launched a YouTube channel that now has over 4.6k subscribers.

See Also: Who is Contessa from Married to Medicine?

WATCH MARRIED TO MEDICINE ON BRAVO EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK