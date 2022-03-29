











Most of the Street Outlaws car racers have one main goal: to make money. Each competition has a huge cash prize at the end of it, and they are willing to lay it all on the table to get there – but not without a fierce race.

Chris Varni is one of the Discovery stars who revs his engine on the regular, but it’s not the only way he makes money. While the car racers receive a huge salary for taking part in the show, the cast member has another main income.

Alongside underground street racing, the driver has a daily job up his sleeve. We’ve got all the details on his whopping fortune, which we’ll get to in 3… 2… 1… Go go go!

Who is Chris Varni?

Chris Varni is a Street Outlaws cast member who recently made it onto America’s Top 25 List. He is best known for driving the Orange Crush, which features a 400 cid small block Ford engine under the hood built by Nick Dixon.

Also built by Pro Street Engines in San Antonio, Texas, Nick first started building engines for Chris back in 2017, but has been involved in the engine building industry for quite some time, as per Tomorrow’s Technician.

The 1988 Fox Body Mustang is driven and owned by Chris, who is originally from San Jose, California. He now lives in New Braunfels, Texas, and is currently single.

Chris Varni made America's list. Got our sticker on his car chat 😁 Should have put a bigger one on it at time lol @StreetOutlaws Varni always been my fav. pic.twitter.com/GHv2izldM6 — Ticklefitz (@ticklefitz) January 8, 2022

He has another money-making talent

Chris is a keen racer on the streets, but the truth is that his main job is roofing. He launched Varni Roofing in May 1999, after a decade of working on roofs, and now presides as president and operator of the Texas-based firm.

Licensed and bonded in the area, as well as being a member of the New Braunfels Home Builders Association, the racer’s extra money-making talent means he’s a Jack of all Trades!

From apartment complexes to houses, the company offers metal, shingle, commercial, residential, TPO, and fluid-applied roofing from experienced roofers, along with a free estimate on their website.

The Street Outlaws star’s family

Chris has two sons, who are his main priority. The singleton is closer than ever with his children, which includes 12-year-old Rocco, and often go out with him for food and golfing activities.

While the racer’s Facebook relationship status is set to single, the mother of his boys is Angela Flugrath Varni, who continues to hold his surname. Also a New Braunfels resident, he has tagged her in a picture of their son.

He is also close to his father, who he wished a Happy Father’s Day and thanked for everything he has done for him. And of course, Chris considers his Street Outlaws co-stars his extended family!

