Rah Ali has come forward with accusations against Ari Fletcher and fans have shared their reactions on social media.
Rah Ali, whose full name is Rashidah Ali, has made headlines on a number of news and social media outlets for her beef with Ari Fletcher.
The Love & Hip Hop star made allegations against Ari and alleged that Ari had been sleeping with her ex for months.
Here’s what Rah Ali’s accusations are, as well as how fans have reacted.
- 90 DAY FIANCE: Darcey and Stacey Silva before plastic surgery – big transformation!
Rah Ali and Ari Fletcher’s beef explained
Rah Ali and Ari Fletcher’s drama has been in the social media spotlight for some time. In a previous tweet, Ari made threats to Rah Ali which is how their fans got to know that there’s some sort of beef between them.
Most recently, Rah Ali has come forward with allegations against Ari and alleged that Ari has been sleeping with her ex-boyfriend.
Speaking on the radio station OnSite!, Rah Ali claimed: “Having all the facts laid out, I’m gonna let you in on this. For the past several months, several months, for about nine to ten months, Ari has been f****** my ex.”
Speaking further in the interview, the Love & Hip Hop star alleged:
“Ari may get on social media and portray the image that she is so happy and in love in her relationship, but it’s all an act. She’s laughing, she’s doing everything in between with this [n-word]. Any second that she has free, that she’s not in Bagg’s face begging for attention from him, she’s getting it from this [n-word]. And that is where the passion and the hate came [from].”
View this post on Instagram
Brace yourselves #Clique, because this factual tea is piping hot! Rah Ali took to her #1 radio show Onsite on Tuesday night where she responded to Ari Fletcher’s threats against her and her baby. While laying out all the facts of what led up to the drama and reminding her listeners how supportive the Onsite platform has been of Ari in the past, Rah dug deep into her bag to inform us of exactly why Ari had the gall to say such a crass threat towards her. Well, it turns out y’all favorite ‘Pooh’ has been sleeping with Rah’s old joint. If you can recall, after threatening to “beat the baby” out of the reality star, Ari proceeded to DM Rah another threat claiming that “yo baby daddy gonna be mad tonight.” What we ended up learning through the Tuesday night show, is that the “baby daddy” Ari was referring to was NOT Rah’s actual husband, it was her ex that Ari is currently, and has been sleeping with for 10 months now. Rah proceeded to provide receipts and context of Ari’s side relationship with her ex that she entertains whenever Moneybaggyo is too busy to give her the attention she constantly craves. If you’re wondering why Ari has been silent since last week……well it’s because the ex told Ari to ‘aht aht’. Just last week, Fletcher commented on an Onsite IG Post that shared her tweets, “No I’m not, WTF you talking about”. After being reminded that the ONSITE blog had only shared her own words and asking “what’s good?”, Fletcher responded with a threat, “RAH I WILL BEAT THE BABY OUT YO A** B*TCH FIND YOU SOMEBODY 40 AND UP TO PLAY WITH H*E." When looking back at Fletcher’s violent history of threatening others, the evidence is borderline comical to say the least. There have been instances of Fletcher threatening to “Send 50 shots” at the MOTHERS of TSR bloggers. She supported the horrific threats by taking to twitter and stating, “I hope everyone who works at the Shaderoom die, every single last one of y’all ass.” It’s these types of threats we often see influencers use against media outlets to prevent them from posting unsatisfactory news about them. But they love it when they send the post in themselves. Aside from her threats against the media,
Who is Rah Ali’s ex-boyfriend?
That’s unknown. Rah Ali’s hasn’t revealed which of her exes she referred to in her accusations.
Ari hasn’t addressed Rah Ali’s allegations at the time of writing, but we’re sure that their fans are closely following their social media accounts for any news or updates.
- DON’T TELL THE BRIDE: Are Yanis and Chanise still together?
Fans react on Twitter
While Ari is yet to address Rah Ali’s allegations, a number of fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions and thoughts.
Many fans want to know who Rah Ali refers to in her accusations.
Check out some reactions down below.
OnSite Exclusively Reporting that Ari has been sleeping with Rah Ali's ex, and this is allegedly where the issues came from……
— MobzWorld (@mobz_world) October 7, 2020
Who is Rah Ali ex tho ?
— J MiLi (@jasmiliano) October 7, 2020
Who is Rah Ali’s ex?
— 🎲🎲 oti (@Adeo_otii) October 7, 2020
GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK