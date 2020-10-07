Rah Ali has come forward with accusations against Ari Fletcher and fans have shared their reactions on social media.

Rah Ali, whose full name is Rashidah Ali, has made headlines on a number of news and social media outlets for her beef with Ari Fletcher.

The Love & Hip Hop star made allegations against Ari and alleged that Ari had been sleeping with her ex for months.

Here’s what Rah Ali’s accusations are, as well as how fans have reacted.

Rah Ali and Ari Fletcher’s beef explained

Rah Ali and Ari Fletcher’s drama has been in the social media spotlight for some time. In a previous tweet, Ari made threats to Rah Ali which is how their fans got to know that there’s some sort of beef between them.

Most recently, Rah Ali has come forward with allegations against Ari and alleged that Ari has been sleeping with her ex-boyfriend.

Speaking on the radio station OnSite!, Rah Ali claimed: “Having all the facts laid out, I’m gonna let you in on this. For the past several months, several months, for about nine to ten months, Ari has been f****** my ex.”

Speaking further in the interview, the Love & Hip Hop star alleged:

“Ari may get on social media and portray the image that she is so happy and in love in her relationship, but it’s all an act. She’s laughing, she’s doing everything in between with this [n-word]. Any second that she has free, that she’s not in Bagg’s face begging for attention from him, she’s getting it from this [n-word]. And that is where the passion and the hate came [from].”

Who is Rah Ali’s ex-boyfriend?

That’s unknown. Rah Ali’s hasn’t revealed which of her exes she referred to in her accusations.

Ari hasn’t addressed Rah Ali’s allegations at the time of writing, but we’re sure that their fans are closely following their social media accounts for any news or updates.

Fans react on Twitter

While Ari is yet to address Rah Ali’s allegations, a number of fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions and thoughts.

Many fans want to know who Rah Ali refers to in her accusations.

Check out some reactions down below.

OnSite Exclusively Reporting that Ari has been sleeping with Rah Ali's ex, and this is allegedly where the issues came from…… — MobzWorld (@mobz_world) October 7, 2020

Who is Rah Ali ex tho ? — J MiLi (@jasmiliano) October 7, 2020

Who is Rah Ali’s ex? — 🎲🎲 oti (@Adeo_otii) October 7, 2020

