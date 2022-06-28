RuPaul's Drag Race team up with The Trevor Project













RuPaul’s Drag Race have collaborated with The Trevor Project on numerous occasions, as they are one that is close to home for them.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is currently airing on VH1 for their seventh season. The hit show showcases the best of the best in the drag community.

If you’re wondering what The Trevor Project is, and why they are something that RuPaul feels so strongly about – we’ve got all the information you need.

CELEBRITY NEWS: Kourtney Kardashian hits back at pregnancy rumours

Forever Summer: Hamptons | Official Trailer | Prime Video BridTV 10649 Forever Summer: Hamptons | Official Trailer | Prime Video https://i.ytimg.com/vi/J3R-A_YoZ5I/hqdefault.jpg 1042140 1042140 center 22403

What is The Trevor Project?

The Trevor Project is a non-profit organisation who provide 24/7 support and information for the LGBTQ community.

On their website, visitors can text, call or chat with a counsellor. They can also learn more information on topics such as sexual orientation, mental health, suicide and gender identity.

The Trevor Project have also launched Trevor Space, a place where young LGBTQ people aged 13-24 can find support, friends and advice.

The Trevor Project X RuPauls Drag Race

In June 2022, RuPaul’s Drag Race announced that they were teaming up with The Trevor Project in response to the rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The Queens discussed how proud they are to be apart of the LGBTQ community with VH1. Kerri Colby told viewers: “I’m proud to be a trans woman, a black trans woman at that, and I want you to know that it’s okay to be you and serve a whole lot of face, a lot of grace, a lot of body and we deserve to be in this place.”

Gigi Goode also spoke upon the matter, saying: “We are made up of such strong, resilient people and it’s something that is an experience that only we know.”

Kerri also quoted RuPaul’s famous quote – “If you can’t love yourself how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?”

90 DAY FIANCE: Ari has fans thinking she’s pregnant amid ex-hubby drama

Drag Race donated $5,000 to The Trevor Project in 2020

If you’re a regular RuPaul’s Drag Race viewer – you’ll recognise The Trevor Project from a previous episode back in 2020.

After the drama with Sherry Pie that led to her disqualification during season twelve, the episodes she was in still aired on VH1. To address this, Drag Race announced on the show that they would be donating the prizes that she won to The Trevor Project.

The message read:

“This episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race was filmed in 2019. In light of recent developments, VH1 and World of Wonder have donated $5,000 to The Trevor Project.”

Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK