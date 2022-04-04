











Russell Acord has been trying to find Bigfoot for years, but just how long has he been doing it? We found out his real age and birthday after viewers started questioning how he stays looking so young.

Expedition Bigfoot sees Mireya Mayor, Ronny LeBlanc, Russell Acord and Bryce Johnson trek into the deep woods, as they try to research and find proof of the sightings reported by several people.

The expert has been part of the series for years, but just how old is he? We’ve got all the details that viewers need to know about the filmmaker and cast member, including his military past before the show.

WEIGHT LOSS EXPLORED: Is Bobo from Finding Bigfoot sick?

Photo by Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic

Russell Acord’s age

Russell is currently 57, and celebrates his birthday in August. His good looks are what consistently has Expedition Bigfoot fans curious about how old he is, having been a co-host on the show for several years.

Raised in the Bitterroot Mountains, the researcher was originally born in Baltimore, but as a child his father moved Russell and his family to the state of Montana. He also went to grade school in Corvallis Montana.

After that, Russell attended high school in Arlee Montana, before he decided to travel across the United States. That’s where he discovered a passion for finding Bigfoot. As per his website, the expert said:

For many years I have had this idea in my mind of what I thought the culture of how Bigfoot would live. I listened carefully to the plentiful tales that were told about the legendary Bigfoot and began to pick out the consistencies.

First episode airs tonight in the UK, and I can’t wait to watch it! Currently watching S2 E6 and I’m at the point where they’re all exploring the huge cave that Russell found. ⛰🔦👀 #ExpeditionBigfoot 👣 — Sharon 💙 🇺🇦 💛 (@Louboutin_Lovee) April 1, 2022

Russell is now a part-time film-maker, author, researcher and member of the Travel Channel series.

Before becoming an Expedition Bigfoot cast member, Russell worked in the US army. He wanted to reach 25 years as a soldier, but was medically discharged and later declared a retired veteran.

While he was part of the army, he received a four-year education. Russell minored in civil engineering and majored in Safety and Health Management and set out into the Nuclear Safety field.

Being discharged gave Russell the time to become an author and write a book on Bigfoot, in which he finally completed the first of his trilogy in March 2012. He later released the second of the trilogy in January 2016.

Now, he spends most of his time filming for the Travel Channel series, and using his expertise to try to find truth to the Bigfoot spottings. The opportunity first came when he had a full-time job in the Nuclear industry.

@AcordRussell @mireyamayor @AuthorRonny @BryceOJohnson I didn’t think it could get better than season 2 but OMG this season is good!!! I keep waiting for Russell’s cameraman to quit lol #expeditionbigfoot — Maggie Robarts (@maggie22799) April 3, 2022

EXPEDITION UNKNOWN: Who is Josh Gates?

Is Russell married?

No, Russell claims his relationship status is ‘complicated’ on Facebook. The only lady who regularly appears on his social media pages is friend and co-star Dr. Mireya Mayor.

He also doesn’t wear a wedding or engagement ring on his finger. However, he is passionate about telling his loved ones that he cares for them. Russell shared on Thanksgiving 2021:

I am thankful for those of you who are true friends and of course those who I refer to as my brothers and sisters. Don’t put it off, tell those you are close with, that you love them, they should know… never know when that opportunity slips through your fingers. Tell that special someone that you love them, pull them close and look them in the eye and say it!

Plus, the Travel Channel star is always referring to his co-stars as his family who he “loves.” That includes Ronny LeBlanc, who has several children of his own.

WATCH EXPEDITION BIGFOOT ON THE TRAVEL CHANNEL SUNDAYS AT 10PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK