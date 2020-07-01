The sixteenth season of Deadliest Catch has been one of the most turbulent fans have seen in years.

This has largely been rooted in the tragedy of the Scandies Rose. The crabbing vessel was lost to the sea on New Year’s Eve 2019, as with four of its crew members and captain. In last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 30th) of Deadliest Catch, they paid tribute to those who passed away in the Scandies Rose sinking.

This year has not become any easier, as the Deadliest Catch team have lost more of their crew members, this time from the show’s production team.

So, who was Samara Leilani Manger-Weil? What was her relation to Deadliest Catch?

Who was Samara Leilani Manger-Weil?

Samara worked as a freelance TV producer and writer based in Los Angeles. She was born on December 15th, 1991.

Max Ehrich, an actor known for his roles as Fenmore Baldwin in The Young and the Restless and also Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend, knew Samara in school. He said in an Instagram post that the two attended performing arts high school in New York together.

Samara obtained a BSc in Cinema and Photography from Ithaca College. She studied there from 2009 to 2013. Samara’s main focus while at Ithaca was in Screenwriting.

Samara passed away on May 23rd, 2020 at the age of 28.

THE BACHELOR NEWS Tribute to Ellen Ja Kyung Farquharson explained

Samara Manger-Weil: TV career

It was clear that working in the TV and film industry was Samara’s dream. Samara had worked as a production and office assistant from 2013 to 2015.

This was before landed the role of Production Coordinator for Evolution Film and Tape. She worked at the Burbank-based company from May 2016 to September 2017. Samara returned to work as their production coordinator in 2018 to help on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County.

MISSING: Where is Edgar Hansen in Deadliest Catch season 16?

Samara’s work on Deadliest Catch

Samara was one of the production managers on Deadliest Catch season 15. She worked on this season from September 2018 to January 2019.

It was produced by Original Productions.

This was Samara’s only work on the TV series, however she did work on three of the Deadliest Catch TV movies. These were Deadliest Catch: Tortured to Greatness, Strategy & Deception, and Unfinished Business. All three were produced in 2019.

WATCH DEADLIEST CATCH TUESDAYS ON DISCOVERY OR AMAZON PRIME

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK