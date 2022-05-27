Shark Tank stars' 2022 net worths will make you feel incredibly poor













Season 13 of the classic business series Shark Tank came to an end last week, and fans now want to know each of the shark’s net worth as of 2022.

Let’s take a look at each of the net worths of both the longtime shark stars and guests who feature across the latest series.

Shark Tank | Season Premiere Trailer BridTV 4997 Shark Tank | Season Premiere Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/dqsnNumlQaI/hqdefault.jpg 866882 866882 center 22403

TRENDING: Khloe’s lone shopping experiences when she was ‘bigger’ inspired Good American’s inclusivity

Barbara Corcoran – $100 million

As per Wealthy Gorilla, Barbara Corcoran has a net worth of $100 million. The shark made her fortune within the real estate industry, having founded her own brokerage, The Corcoran Group.

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Daymond John – $350 million

Celebrity Net Worth estimates longtime shark Daymond John’s fortune to be around $350 million.

John is the founder and president of sportswear and apparel brand FUBU which, as per his website, it is now a $6 billion company two decades after it was established.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kevin O’Leary – $400 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin O’Leary has a fortune of $400 million. The entrepreneur founded software company SoftKey International which was later acquired from Mattel for $4.2 billion.

As well as his feature on Shark Tank, he also now leads his own group of companies under the O’Leary Financial Group.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images

EXPLAINED: Tragic story of Cameron Boyce who died at height of Disney fame

Lori Greiner – $150 million

Lori Greiner has a net worth of $150 million as per Wealthy Gorilla. Greiner is a known name across retail as she has created and marked over 1,000 products, from kitchen gadgets to organization solutions.

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Mark Cuban – $4.7 billion

Forbes estimates Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s real-time net worth to be $4.7 billion. While he is a known name in the NBA, he made his fortune in tech in the nineties after video portal Broadcast.com in, which he was a co-founder of, sold for $5.7 billion.

Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW

Robert Herjavec – $200 million

Robert Herjavec has a fortune of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Herjavec also built his fortune within the world of tech as he helped grow and sold several IT companies over the years. He is now best known for founding the global cybersecurity firm the Herjavec Group.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television

CELEBRITY: Kardashians 2.0: All about the kids who could end up with their own spin-off show

Throughout the latest season, the longtime sharks were also joined by some guest investors who are also said to have eye-watering fortunes:

Daniel Lubetzky $2.2 billion

Forbes lists Daniel Lubetzky’s real-time net worth to be $2.2 billion. He founded Kind Healthy Snacks, a snack bar company, in 2004. Almost a decade on, the company is said to have sold around two billion bars.

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Emma Grede – $5 million

As per Market Realist, Emma Grede’s net worth is approximately $5 million. Grede is best known for co-founding businesses alongside the Kardashian clan. She is a founding partner of SKIMS alongside Kim Kardashian and co-founded Good American with Khloé Kardashian.

Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kevin Hart – $450 Million

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Kevin Hart to have a fortune of $450 million. While Hart is best known for his acting and comedy, he also knows a thing or two in the world of business.

He has actually founded multiple companies, including digital network Laugh Out Loud Network and venture capital firm Hartbeat Ventures, as well as the production company HartBeat Productions.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nirav Tolia – $50 million

Nirav Tolia is said to have a net worth of $50 million as per Market Realist. He has co-founded multiple companies, including the social networking platform Nextdoor.

Peter Jones – $400 million

Peter Jones has a net worth of $400 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla. British audiences will know Jones best as one of the dragons on BBC series Dragons Den.

Jones has started and owned many businesses over the years and now leads his investment group, which spans across many different industries, from publishing to tech.

Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images