Street Outlaws are coming to Bowling Green Kentucky













Street Outlaws is back and better than ever with a brand new show, Street Outlaws: After Hours, and you can see the stars for yourself.

The Discovery show is known for its high energy view of the illegal street racing scene – so if you’re a lover of speed, this show is right up your street. The new show premiered on the 15th of March 2022, and it involves the top 25 racers going head to head to take the No. 1 title.

Alongside the new show, Street Outlaws are heading across America for an event you’ll never forget. The drivers will be competing for a cash prize and bragging rights right in front of your eyes, and here’s how you can get involved…

Watch Street Outlaws live at Bowling Green KY

If you’re a huge fan of the show, you’ll be pleased to know that they are doing a tour across America so you can see your favourite drivers live. One stop on the tour is Bowling Green, Kentucky, where Beech Bend Raceway Park is located.

The Street Outlaws No Prep Kings event will be taking place here on June 10th and 11th, 2022, and tickets are still widely available for the event.

About the venue

Bowling Green is a city in southern Kentucky. It is a city known for its caves, Corvettes, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Bowling Green also offers a variety of outdoor activities such as car festivals and races, making it the perfect venue for a Street Outlaws event.

The upcoming city has been described as “The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022”. Located there is Beech Bend Raceway Park, which is a 3/8-mile (600 m) oval dirt track.

How much are tickets to the event?

If you want to see the price of tickets before you get your hands on one, the price list is as follows:

General Admission Friday – $25

General Admission Saturday – $35

Super Seating VIP – Friday – $39

Super Seating VIP – Saturday – $59

VIP ALL ACCESS PLUS + + + + Friday – $79

VIP ALL ACCESS PLUS + + + + Saturday – $149

Children’s VIP ticket – Friday – $5

Children’s VIP ticket – Saturday – $5

Tailgating Parking FRIDAY – $50

Tailgating Parking SATURDAY – $75

