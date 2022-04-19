Street Outlaws: Jeff Lutz's age, career and net worth explored













Jeff Lutz is most known for being one of the petrol heads on Street Outlaws and is commonly recognised as being the owner of the infamous car, Mad Max, which is a stunning 1969 Camaro.

Lutz is loved by fans of the show and they now want to know more about his life behind the cameras and in front of the wheel, instead of behind it for a change.

Reality Titbit has all the details about Jeff, from his age and family background to his successful career and whopping net worth. Check it out.

Jeff Lutz. Picture: Jeff Lutz Returns from Huge Crash to Race Daddy Dave | Street Outlaws

Jeff Lutz’s age and family background

Lutz is an American citizen born in the states on 15 May 1970, making him 51 years old and truing 52 in just a few weeks.

We don’t know the identity of his parents, however, we do know that they are still around and they and Jeff are said to have a very close connection and family bond. He also has an older brother, who again we don’t know the identity of.

He is married to his long term partner and the love of his life, Christine Lutz. They wed in 1989 and have been together ever since and have had one child together called Jeffery Jr. Lutz.

Jeff’s successful career

Jeff has been in love with cars and all things mechanical since he was a teenager and with his hard work and passion, has managed to turn it into a successful career.

After attending school, Lutz began working as a constructor with his own crew as a bricklayer. However, soon came a decline in housing projects, therefore Jeff switched his career to focus on cars which he had loved throughout his life anyway.

He began racing after his father brought him a 74 Nova Hatchback and after competing in several races – and doing very well may we add – he started doing his own car modification with his company and began filming Street Outlaws.

With all of his success, he began buying, doing up and selling cars and now owns a successful business that is doing very well. Aside from “Mad Max” he also owns two Chevrolet Bel Airs and in 2017 he also built a car with his son.

Jeff Lutz with Street Outlaws will be at THE JOE, THIS SUNDAY NIGHT from 5-8pm signing autographs and taking photos. Come on over and meet this bad ass in person! It's gonna be 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xT9ye1RzEx — Cotton Eyed Joe (@cottoneyedjoetn) October 2, 2020

Jeff’s net worth

Jeff has had a very successful career on and off-screen and according to wealthypersons.com, as of 2022, he is estimated to be worth around three million dollars.

Most of this he has made through his career as a racer and reality TV show star, with members of the programme, said to make $10K+ per episode.

He also makes his money through his well-established car modification company, and to add a little extra cash he has done some promo deals in the past and has even featured in commercials.

