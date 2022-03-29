Street Outlaws JJ Da Boss has eleven children and counting













Street Outlaws is the only show on our screens that shows us what really goes down on the streets, and racing fanatics get to see the ins and outs of the illegal street racing scene with their own eyes.

JJ Da Boss is amongst the cast on the show, and his charisma and charm have made him a fan favourite out of the Street Outlaws stars. Reality Titbit has explored more about him, including how many children he has, and why his eldest son has taken a break from the racing scene.

How many kids does JJ Da Boss have?

As of 2022, JJ has eleven children and five grandchildren. Only four of his children are from his current relationship with Tricia, as he had seven children with his previous partner.

JJ’s partner Tricia is also involved in the Memphis racing community, so the pair together certainly are a force to be reckoned with.

There is not much information available about most of his children, as, by the looks of his Instagram, they are all very young. However, his son, Josh Day is almost just as well known as himself.

JJ Da Boss’ son

Josh Day A.K.A Doughballs is the oldest out of JJ’s sons and is heavily involved in the racing scene himself. Although he wasn’t a racer on the show, he got noticed for being JJ Da Boss’s son, as he manages most of Street Outlaws.

He has recently taken a break from the show due to an injury. His father revealed to the public that Josh had injured a disc in his back, and couldn’t attend the filming for Street Outlaws: Memphis season five.

However, as of 2022, Josh has still not made a return to filming and has not confirmed when he will be back.

Keep up with JJ Da Boss on Instagram

It’s no surprise that JJ already has quite the fan base on his Instagram. The Street Outlaws star has 187k followers, and he updates fans on all the latest in his hectic life.

From race days out to school runs, he also boasts about his children across his social media.

It’s clear from his posts how much his children truly mean to him, and in September 2021 he captioned a photo of his daughters Vada and Aubrey saying: “After school, they wanted to ride, so we saddle up the horse every step they took my heart melted. My baby girls are growing up. ♥️ If I could only live a 100 years to protect them”

