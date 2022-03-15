











Monza is best known for revving up a gear or two on Street Outlaws, but when it comes to his personal life, he’s totally loved up with his wife of almost four decades, Tammy Johnston.

The Discovery show sees Monza go head-to-head with fellow racers, in return for a large sum of money. Adrenaline practically runs through his veins, and he began his driving career during the eighties – when he tied the knot.

Jerry “Monza” Johnston does the job in a jet black ’72 Camaro Rally Sport, and towers above his co-stars at a significantly tall 6 ft 4 in height. He first got his name when he previously drove a Chevy Monza!

We explored his marriage to Tammy and how they’ve managed to stay loved up all these years.

Who is Monza’s wife?

Monza’s wife is called Tammy Johnston, a mother-of-two who is just as much of a car fanatic as Jerry. She currently drives a Vette but previously owned a 04 Mustang, which she described as “one of the best cars she’s ever owned.”

She has also been the owner of an 84 Mustang before, and shared a quote on social media that states: “It isn’t just a car, it’s a way of life.” Tammy says she is “blessed” in her bio and often posts selfies while sporting her curly locks.

Although Monza’s wife doesn’t tend to use social media or appear on the show often, the truth is they have been married for almost four decades. Originally from Oklahoma, Tammy has been there from the start of his racing career.

Monza and Tammy’s marriage

Monza and Tammy have been a married couple since 1986. They have two children from their marriage; son Brandon Johnston and daughter Brittani Johnston, who regularly support him from the sidelines.

They tied the knot on May 30th that year, and have been happily married ever since. The married couple also have a grandson called Tristan. His son, 29-year-old Brandon, is one of the key members of Team Monza!

Monza and Tammy recently purchased a black truck for Tristan, which he received in July 2021. Their daughter Brittani, who is Tristan’s mother, revealed on Facebook that he “loves it.”

Brittani, who has a similar resemblance to Tammy, is also following in her father’s footsteps. She often attends races, and even reached the semi finals at a Thunder Valley Raceway Park competition.

She’s his biggest Street Outlaws fan

Tammy is so supportive of her husband that she regularly shares promo of him, including previously making her Facebook header picture a photo of him standing with his car. She is always cheering him on!

For years, Street Outlaws fans have attended meet-ups to see Jerry in person. However, they have often questioned whether he is married due to the private family life he has when he’s not busy filming.

As she shares the same passion for cars as Monza, it’s no surprise that she’s more than happy to watch him from the sidelines. When people comment on her photos, she usually reminds them that Jerry is her husband…

