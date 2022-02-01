Street Outlaws: The term ‘OG’ explained











Fans of Street Outlaws will be used to the gang using all kinds of car and racing slang throughout the programme, some of which we get and some of which – embarrassingly – we don’t. So, what does the term ‘OG’ mean on Street Outlaws?

We have all heard the term ‘OG’ being thrown about but what does it mean when the drag racers say it? The phrase ‘Original Gangster’ usually has criminal connotations but we hear the racers use it a lot, so Reality Titbit has done some investigating and found out exactly what it means.

OMG! The Street Outlaws salaries are even more supercharged than their cars

I Was There | Trailer | HISTORY BridTV 8067 I Was There | Trailer | HISTORY https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3jk5qAslhE4/hqdefault.jpg 946782 946782 center 22403

Street Outlaws cast. Picture: Youtube – Tempers Flare As Chuck Refuses To Race Shane I Street Outlaws

The term OG in Street Racing

To fans surprise, the term OG in street racing is the same as the original meaning. They use the phrase, Original Gangster, when talking about their peers and sometimes their cars.

Initially, the phrase means ‘we are first’ – which is what the racers want to be. It is also used to describe the cars, for example – before we tragically had to say goodbye to it – James Goad’s Camaro, The Reaper, was an OG.

The phrase originated from Ice T

The term is in fact an equivalent and modernised version of the original, which meant ‘Older Statesman’.

The modernised version of the phrase became popularized and a more common slag phrase in 1999 when rapper, Ice T released his album OG Original Gangster.

CHECK IT OUT: What is Ryan Martin’s net worth on Street Outlaws?

Street outlaws New Orleans is ehhh compared to the og street outlaws — Rudy (@rudyblessed210) April 12, 2016

Obtaining OG status as a racer

Racers throw the phrase around on the show quite often, but to obtain true OG status as a racer there are certain criteria to meet according to BikeHike.

There are a standard five characteristics of an OG, these include leading by example, immaculate credibility and integrity with friends.

Another key theme of an OG is the ability to control their ego, strive for self-improvement and the ability to inspire others.

From this, I think it is safe to say we definitely have some OG’s on Street Outlaws (including the cars). Who do you class a Street Outlaws Original Gangsters?

WATCH STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP KINGS ON DISCOVERY NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK