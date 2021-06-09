Who is Summer Loftis? Meet Vanderpump Dogs' social media star on Instagram!











Real Housewives icon Lisa Vanderpump is back on our screens with her next big show: Vanderpump Dogs.

The new series launches exclusively on Peacock this Wednesday, June 9th 2021. It follows the ins and outs of Vanderpump Dogs, Lisa’s rescue shelter in Los Angeles.

Although Lisa Vanderpump takes centre stage – it is her business after all – we get to meet the staff who run the Vanderpump Dogs shelter. One of the stars is Summer Loftis, the marketing director for the Vanderpump Dog Foundation. Let’s get to know Summer better, ahead of the Vanderpump Dogs premiere!

Who is Summer Loftis?

Summer Loftis is currently the director of Marketing and PR at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

She previously worked as an actress. Summer’s IMDb profile only lists one credit: Kate in Chilling Visions: 5 States of Fear (2014). Summer’s Instagram also reveals that she has done some modelling work over the years.

Although we know that Summer Loftis is currently based in Los Angeles, California, her hometown is unknown.

Summer Loftis’ birthday is on May 20th, making her a Taurus.

Summer Loftis on Vanderpump Dogs

Summer utilises her social media and marketing skills to help Vanderpump Dogs find their forever homes. She is involved with making the rescue dogs shine online – think profiles, photoshoots, publicising the dogs up for adoption on social media! Summer also takes all of the photographs used by the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

She said of being on the show: “I’m super thrilled to be a part of this incredible show! I can’t wait for everyone to see how we rescue pups and transform fur babies and human lives!”

It’s no surprise that Summer ended up working for the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, as she’s a massive dog lover herself.

Summer Loftis has a French Bulldog named Gracie. Summer got Gracie back in October 2019.

We found Summer Loftis on Instagram

If you’re a fan of Summer Loftis’ on Vanderpump Dogs and want to keep up to date with her latest news, you can follow her on Instagram!

Already, Summer has over 2,200 followers. We’re sure that figure will rise as more viewers tune into Vanderpump Dogs.

Follow Summer on Instagram @summerloftis. Expect lots of pictures of Gracie and go behind-the-scenes at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation!

