Survivor fans can't wait for season 43 and they're already predicting winners













Survivor wrapped up its 42nd season on May 25th, 2022. The CBS show has been running since 2000 and has seen hundreds of contestants do all they can to win their season and take home the prize of $1M. Jeff Probst crowned Maryanne Oketch the winner of season 42 and the show’s host will be back in 2022 for a brand new season.

Survivor fans appear to be excited for the release of season 43, judging by Twitter, and many have tweeted that they’re pleased with how the cast looks for the new season.

Fans can’t wait for Survivor season 43

Although Survivor 42 wrapped on May 25th, Survivor 43 was announced back in March 2022 and fans, judging by Twitter, can’t wait for the new season to arrive.

The logo for Survivor 43 is getting a lot of love on Twitter and the cast that’s been announced as of May 2022 is also something that fans are pleased about for the upcoming show.

However, some Survivor fans have fears that season 43 could “flop” and one said that they miss the themes that the show used to have each season.

Survivor season 43 cast explored

Survivor season 43 will see the cast split into three tribes, Baka, Koka and Vessi.

The cast of Survivor 43 is made up of trail blazers. Jesse Lopez said that he “went from being in a gang to being in a PhD programme to” and wants to show people that anything is possible.

Many are prepared for the biggest challenge of their life and others say they are willing to do literally anything to win. Some Survivor fans are already predicting their winners for season 43 on Twitter.

How long will Survivor 43 air for?

As per Gold Derby, Survivor 43 is set to kick off in September 2022 and the season will take place over 26 days, just as it did in Seasons 41 and 42.

The show will still be made up of 13 episodes despite the contestants having their time on the show condensed into fewer days.

Gold Derby writes that seasons used to span a total of 39 days, so the more recent Survivor seasons operate at a faster pace.

Applications for Survivor 45 are open on the CBS website.

