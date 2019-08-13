University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Southern Charm: New Orleans has concluded its second season and already fans are demanding more.

Season 2 of the hit Bravo series follows the lives of six of Big Easy’s elite through all their relationship drama, family feuds and friendship battles. And it keeps getting juicier as the show goes along.

This season – which concluded on Sunday, August 11th – saw Tamica Lee and Barry Smith’s relationship evolve, Justin Reese gets cold feet, plus Reagan quickly moves on from Jeff Charleston after they split and marry Reece Thomas.

Essentially, a lot of drama went down… and a lot needs to be followed up.

So will there be a Southern Charm: New Orleans season 3?

Why was season 2 so short?

Fans of Southern Charm: New Orleans feared the show might not be onto a good footing as there were only ten episodes in season 2 and no reunion episode. This is in comparison to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which got 21 episodes and a reunion in its most recent season.

So understandably some viewers felt shortchanged by the Bravo bosses.

There has been no comment on why Southern Charm: New Orleans was so short but given the amount of backlash they have received if the show is renewed they’ll definitely add some more episodes!

Has Southern Charm: New Orleans been renewed?

There has been no official comment on whether the show has been renewed for a third season as of yet.

But Tamica’s comments in an Instagram post one day after the finale suggests that the show will return for season 3. She wrote “#staytuned #notfinishedyet” with a picture of her, Barry and the kids.

Tamica also took to Twitter to say that the cast will all be back in a post on August 12th, 2019. At the end of her thank-yous, she wrote “WE. WILL. BE. BACK.”

None of the other stars has commented yet but they Justin Reese has encouraged fans on Instagram to “tag @bravotv” in their demands for a third season.

From the looks of how many people out there are desperate for more NOLA drama, Bravo would be silly not to follow through with their requests!

Southern Charm NOLA season 3: Start date

The first series of Southern Charm: New Orleans kicked off on April 15th, 2018. The second then started airing from June 2nd, 2019.

If they are renewing the series, as Tamica has suggested, then we predict Bravo will follow a similar release schedule to the previous two series.

That means Southern Charm: New Orleans season 3 won’t be with us until summer 2020!

How to watch Southern Charm: New Orleans

If it’s too long to wait for the next season, you can always catch up with episodes from seasons 1 and 2 to bide your time.

All episodes from the first two seasons are available to stream on Hayu and NowTV.

Hayu is the first all-reality streaming service, with over 200 reality TV shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Shahs of Sunset and more.

They offer a one-month free trial! After that, it costs just £4.99 a month. You can also access Hayu through NowTV if you have a subscription.

