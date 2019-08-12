Temptation Island: Who is Evan Smith? Age, family, Instagram and more!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

There’s a new reality series kicking off in the UK which will fill the Love Island shaped hole in viewers’ hearts.

Temptation Island originally aired on USA Network and after airing on Sky over the summer, the series has now landed on E! Entertainment.

Following the successful reboot of shows such as Love Island, USA Network decided to bring back Temptation Island. The show originally aired in the early 2000s for three seasons before its cancellation in 2003.

Since it’s reboot, the show has made stars of the contestants, one of the most talked about is Evan Smith.

So who is Evan Smith and where is he now post-Temptation Island? Season 1 spoilers ahead…

Who is Evan Smith from Temptation Island?

28-year-old Evan Smith is originally from Los Angeles, California.

Evan had a life semi in the spotlight as his dad was Gavin Smith, a Hollywood studio executive and former UCLA Bruins basketball player. Evan followed in his dad’s footsteps as he was offered a basketball scholarship to the University of Southern California.

But things took a tragic turn for the Smith family in May 2012 when Gavin – who had had substance abuse issues – disappeared without a trace. It was two and a half years later, in October 2014, that hikers found Gavin’s remains in Antelope Valley.

Bodybuilder and drug dealer John Creech was charged with Evan’s father’s murder in January 2015.

Evan on Temptation Island

Evan entered Temptation Island with his partner Kaci Campbell who he had been on and off with for the past decade. Kaci and Evan met towards the end of their high school days, as they went to rival schools.

They went on Temptation Island as a couple at a crossroads, Kaci ready to settle down and get married, Evan still hesitant to commit to Kaci.

But Evan fell for single gal Morgan Lolar from Arlington, Virginia.

What followed was an inevitably painful and difficult breakup, as Evan and Morgan fell deeply in love on the Hawaiian island, while Kaci had to stand by and watch as it happened.

Evan and Morgan left the show together as a couple.

Are Evan and Morgan still together?

After a turbulent start to their relationship on the island, Evan and Morgan are looking happier than ever as a couple.

While Kaci continued to slam Evan on Instagram for the way he handled their split, Morgan and Evan seem to have got on with things.

And now Evan and Morgan are engaged! The two decided to wed back in March 2019, just two months after knowing each other.

Evan Smith on Instagram

If Evan was your favourite on the show, you can keep up to date with him by joining his following of over 230,000 on Instagram @evanchristiansmith.

He posts loads of snaps of his fitness workouts, his puppy Ghost and of course, loads of cute couple pics of him and Morgan!

They are definitely ‘couple goals’ and are crazy about each other.

