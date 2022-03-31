Blaine Hart and Andi Dorfman's ages are as close as their hearts













Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman is finally engaged to boyfriend Blaine Hart. We take a look at the couple’s ages as they prepare for the big day.

Andi shared adorable pictures from their engagement with fans recently. The romantic proposal took place at the beach and the reality star claimed that it was “really great and intimate.”

Here’s a look at her soon to be husband, Blaine.

SEE: Five fierce Selling Sunset feuds with flopped friendships, failed listings and more

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Blaine Hart and Andi Dorfman share a small age difference

Blaine, who is 35 years old, is only a year older than Andi, who is 34 right now.

The pair have been dating for under a year and Andi went Instagram official with Blaine in December 2021.

The reality star’s fiance hails from South Carolina. He serves as the current Vice President of CBRE Real Estate Group but was a former baseball player for Furman University.

Unlike his popular fiancee, Blaine prefers to stay lowkey and his Instagram profile is private.

NEW: Chelsea Lazkani’s husband Jeff works in media while she’s Selling Sunset

Andi Dorfman details romantic engagement

Talking to People about her fairytale engagement, the season 10 Bachelorette revealed: “Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A.

“We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee,” Andi describes.

“I don’t even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn’t even remember seeing the ring at first. And then, after, the best part was, he told me instead of dinner we were going to stay the night at Hotel Bel-Air.”

The 34-year-old reality star also revealed that her stunning engagement ring was made by the same jeweller who made an engagement ring for her mum almost 40 years ago.

A look at Andi’s Bachelor run

Andi first appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ 2014 The Bachelor season but dropped out of the show soon after.

The star got her own Bachelorette season later that year and Josh Murray won the season and her heart.

However, their relationship wasn’t meant to last and the duo announced their breakup in January 2015.

Art That Made Us | Trailer | BBC BridTV 9235 Art That Made Us | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pnmY7eBPSGg/hqdefault.jpg 982387 982387 center 22403

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK