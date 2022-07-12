











Plastic surgery rumors are swirling after Gabby Windey’s shared season of The Bachelorette hit ABC. She has already admitted that she has fake hair, so what about whether she’s gone under the knife recently?

Since she made her debut on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby has quickly become a fan favorite. Many have already noticed that she isn’t playing games when it comes to meeting the man of her dreams.

However, many have come to the conclusion that she has changed her face. Botox is the main question for those watching, so let’s dive deep and find out whether she got plastic surgery ahead of her season…

Gabby Windey has ‘fake hair’

Gabby admitted that she had fake hair placed in before going on to say that boys can’t tell as they are “dumb” during The Bachelorette premiere. She has always been open with fans about how she styles her long locks.

She often does a hair half up, half down style and uses a 1.5-inch curler by Hot Tools for the loose curls, as shown during her “lazy hair” tutorial on TikTok. Gabby noted her haircut on The Bachelor was “much shorter” previously.

Now, she wears added false hair to give her natural head of locks more volume. Gabby also revealed on this season’s premiere that she “loves a mullet” before going on to say her best friend has a mullet.

Fans question if Gabby has Botox

During the premiere, many viewers began searching for what Botox Gabby has undergone since her last TV debut. Most came to the conclusion that she has had lip fillers put in, as well as several Botox procedures.

One fan wrote: “I love Gabby, but the lip filler and Botox is making her look like this [picture of cartoon with big lips].”

Another reacted: “I’m 30 seconds into #TheBachelorette and already annoyed by Gabby’s lip filler. Ugh.” Several of those watching noticed that it doesn’t look like Gabby’s top lip moves as a result of the cosmetic procedures.

“I love Gabby but not the filler in her lips. It looks painful,” a viewer shared on Twitter.

The Bachelorette star’s plastic surgery

Gabby has not publicly confirmed whether she’s undergone any plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures. It appears that she has emphasized her lips and gone under the needle for some Botox, but this is unconfirmed so far.

Her face is so perfectly smooth and tight that she’s either had some procedures done, or just has really good regular facial appointments! Not to mention she gets her make-up professionally done every time she appears on TV…

She has always had full lips, even in photos dating back to 2015. And considering the reality TV personality has been so open about having fake hair clipped in, it’s likely she would be the same when it comes to surgery questions!

Reality Titbit has contacted Gabby for a comment.

