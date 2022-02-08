Get to know The Bachelor’s Gabby Windey, ethnicity and job explored











The season finale of Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor is creeping upon us, but has Gabby Windey done enough to receive the final rose?

Season 26 of The Bachelor has certainly been one of the juiciest so far. We’ve seen lots of lust, laughter, and love, whilst Clayton is on the search for his soul mate.

A fan favorite this year is 30-year-old Gabby Windey. Reality Titbit has found out more about the ABC star, including her ethnicity, job, and her blossoming relationship with Clayton.

What is Gabby Windey’s ethnicity?

Windey is American by nationality, however, her official ethnicity is disclosed. She was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, to her parents Patrick and Rosemary. Her father is from Colorado Springs and her mother is from El Paso, Texas.

Her parents are no longer together, and she has remained especially close with her father. Gabby posts photos with her dad regularly on her Instagram. She shared a photo of herself, Patrick, and his girlfriend to her feed when they came to support her for a dress rehearsal.

Gabby revealed on The Bachelor that she is no longer close to her mother. During a conversation with Clayton, she said “As kids, she was really physically affectionate, and then she would, like, flip and kind of withhold her love… I was just like, ‘If my mom could stop loving me, why can’t anyone else?”

The Bachelor: Gabby’s job explored

The 30-year-old is an ICU nurse. She is based in Denver, Colorado, at the University of Colorado Hospital.

Before her career as a nurse, Gabby was a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. She shared all of her highs and lows as a cheerleader across her social media. She talked about her experience, saying:

“No words can describe my experience as a DBC. I will always be extremely grateful for these years and the people I’ve met along the way”

In 2021, The Bachelor star received a Pop Warner Humanitarian Award. Gabby was awarded this for her hard work as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was the first female to ever receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award, as it was usually given to NFL players.

Gabby and Clayton’s relationship is heating up

The Bachelor season 26 finale is slowly approaching us, and things with Gabby and Clayton seem to be going better than ever.

During last night’s episode, we saw the loved-up pair take a trip to Toronto for a special one-on-one day together. As their day came to a close, Clayton lay out his feelings for Gabby, saying:

“I love the jokester side of you, that’s what stands out about you. And honestly like, the more that I see of you just being goofy, I love it. The sense of humour, that’s big, it’s important”

Viewers are loving watching their relationship blossom. One Twitter user wrote: “If Gabby doesn’t end up with Clayton she better end up Bachelorette”. Another said: “loving the chemistry between Gabby and Clayton. lots of smiles and giggling. I mean look at this body language!”

