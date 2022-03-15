How long is the Bachelor Season finale tonight?













Clayton Echard will finally choose the women he wants to spend the rest of his life with, but what time is the finale and how long will it last?

The Bachelor season has been filled with a lot of drama and emotions. With the show coming to an end, it is finally time for Clayton to pick the love of his life. Fans have been divided in terms of their pick.

As of now, Clayton has not commented on who he wants to pick, and because of this, people have their eyes set on the season finale of the show.

READ MORE: Michelle and Nayte have proven every The Bachelor doubter wrong

Everything is going to change. 😳 Get ready for the most dramatic finale of #TheBachelor TONIGHT. pic.twitter.com/8ynrC4eNcA — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 15, 2022

How long is the season finale for?

The season finale of the show is going to last only for one hour. However, it looks like the show is going to be every bit of entertainment for the viewers.

The new episode will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on ABC. If you do not have a cable subscription, you can also watch the latest episode on Fubo TV and Sling TV.

Has Clayton made up his mind on who he wants to be with?

Speaking to Glamour, Clayton admitted he did have an idea about who he wanted to end up with. He said: “I started to maybe have an idea of who I potentially thought it could be. But I really had the door open to continue to explore the relationships, because any one conversation could change the outcome of which direction I had as far as with what woman I wanted to proceed forward with. There was a point where I started to kind of narrow it down and believe it could be one person, but the door was never closed. There was always a possibility that it could be somebody else.”

Speaking about the three final picks, he said: “They’re incredible, and everyone’s seeing that. I think that’s where people will probably say, “Hmm, maybe I can see why you fell in love with multiple women.” Because they’re all incredible, and they all deserve happiness. Unfortunately, there was an end to it all. I had to come to that decision-making process of, Who do I proceed forward with? But I don’t think anyone’s shocked to see who those final three are, because they are truly phenomenal women. There’s strengths to all of them and very few weaknesses.”

OMG: Fans notice Claire Crawley’s stiff face ‘didn’t move’ during The bachelor final

There's only one way to find out what's coming next. Tune in LIVE tonight to see every twist and turn for yourself. pic.twitter.com/bLWoi8TRvo — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 15, 2022

What has he said about the finale?

In the same interview, Clayton admitted that viewers might be left shocked with how things turned out. He said: “I don’t think anyone expected it to end the way that it did, including myself, nor did I want it to be that way. There was a lot of things that I just never would’ve thought would’ve happened the way they did. So everyone will be kind of surprised. I wish it could have went any other direction, but it went the direction that it did. Ultimately, I had to react accordingly.”

Looks like fans will just have to wait for the last episode to air.