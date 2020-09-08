The Bachelor has returned to ABC to take a trip down memory lane, with their Greatest Seasons Ever special.

The hit dating show is revisiting some of the most memorable Bachelors from over the years and to see what they’re up to now. As the show famously does not have a good success rate, many want to know who The Bachelors ended up with.

On Monday, September 7th, viewers were reminded of Juan Pablo’s appearance on the show. Juan Pablo Galavis was a former professional footballer from Venezuela. However, he was born in Ithaca, New York. Juan Pablo played professionally until 2008 when he retired. He appeared on the 2013 season of The Bachelor.

So, is Juan Pablo from The Bachelor married? What happened to him after the show?

Is Juan Pablo from The Bachelor married?

No.

Juan Pablo was married to Venezuelan TV show and model Osmariel Villalobos from 2017, but they separated shortly after in 2019. The couple had been in a relationship since 2016. This was his first public relationship since he split from Nikki Ferrell, his match on The Bachelor.

Juan Pablo has not been married since 2019.

Juan Pablo and Nikki Ferrell

Juan Pablo was one of the most controversial Bachelors ever, breaking hearts left right and centre. Notably, Juan Pablo, or “JP” as he was often called, took Clare Crawley all the way to the end and then dumped her in the final rose ceremony. Clare was convinced she was going to be the one getting engaged, and Juan Pablo just broke her heart then and there, for millions to see.

Juan Pablo chose Nikki Ferrell over Clare Crawley, but that didn’t come with a fairytale ending either. Famously, Juan Pablo did not say “I love you” at the end of the show to Nikki.

Despite the fact Nikki didn’t get her proposal, things looked pretty good for the couple. When they appeared on the After the Final Rose ceremony, Nikki noted that she was very happy with Juan Pablo. However, the couple split in 2014 after a short period of dating.

Is Juan Pablo single?

Yes.

It looks as is The Bachelor of season 18 is still very much a bachelor.

After his split from Osmariel Villalobos, it does not appear that Juan Pablo has settled down with anyone new. For the most part it looks like Juan Pablo spends his time looking after his daughter Camila. Camila was born on February 14th, 2009. Juan Pablo had her with his ex-girlfriend, Venezuelan actress Carla Rodríguez.

