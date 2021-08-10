Kaitlyn Bristowe before and after surgery - what has she had done?











The Bachelor’s Kaitlyn Bristowe is on fan’s minds, who are wondering what she looked like before getting any surgery. Pics explored below…

Kaitlyn recently announced the final contestants on ABC’s The Bachelorette, alongside Tayshia Adams, which led to speculation about face surgery.

Following several comments made about her appearance, the TV personality has since addressed rumors about going under the knife.

Since then, viewers are wondering how Kaitlyn looked before surgery, and how it compares to her current appearance. We looked at older pictures.

What surgery has Kaitlyn Bristowe had?

Kaitlyn has had Botox, lip filler and a brow lift

She has addressed why she looks different, listing what she had done on Twitter, since she went on The Bachelorette six years ago.

This was in June 2021, a month before her hosting debut on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

However, she missed out Botox on the Twitter list, which she confirmed she had done in an older Instagram post.

Since Kaitlyn’s recent host appearance, several fans have commented on how it appears that her face does not move.

Is anyone going to talk about Kaitlyn’s face?! It doesn’t move. #TheBachelorette — Justina Confer (@JustinaConfer) August 10, 2021

Kaitlyn Bristowe: Before and after surgery

When Kaitlyn first went on The Bachelorette, she looked significantly different, which was addressed by the ABC star herself.

In January 2020, she shared a throwback with a long caption.

At the end, she wrote: “Please don’t rip me apart for lookin different. I’ve aged 5 years, changed my teeth, have had Botox, and dyed my hair blonde. Of freakin course I look different.”

However, she hasn’t actually looked that much different since she went on the show, which was during season nine (2006) and 11.

But back in early 2019, her face doesn’t look as lifted, suggesting she may have had surgery (likely a brow lift) in the last two years.

Kaitlyn reacts to comments about appearance

The ABC host revealed that filler, a brow lift, and aging is to blame for why she has a “different look”, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Kaitlyn has since said she is “so sick of women commenting on her face”, following a comment that a fan wrote on Twitter.

The fan asked what is different about her look, and how they cannot quite put their finger on what it is.

Kaitlyn responded with:

6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight.

