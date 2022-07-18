











Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are searching for their true love on The Bachelorette, but putting their desires aside, are there certain men in the line-up who match them in terms of compatibility?

With 32 men lining up to be *hopefully* be their perfect match, Reality Titbit has gathered together the cast member’s zodiac signs to figure out just who fits the bill for Rachel and Gabby when it comes to their destiny.

If you like that sorta thing, then you’ve come to the right place. Rachel, an emotionally sensitive Pisces, is now searching for her soulmate among the men who Gabby – a Capricorn – is also dating.

Rachel Recchia’s zodiac sign

Rachel’s horoscope being Pisces means she is most compatible with fellow water signs – Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio – as they speak a similar emotional language. This means she would be most compatible with:

Colin – Cancer

Ethan – Cancer

James – Cancer

Jordan V – Pisces

Kirk – Cancer

Matt – Scorpio

Tyler – Cancer

However, Rachel could still hit it off romantically with someone from a zodiac sign outside of her most compatible! But in terms of horoscopes, it is believed that she matches best with those on the same emotional level as her.

Gabby Windey’s Capricorn horoscope

Gabby‘s most compatible zodiac signs are fellow earth signs Capricorn, Virgo, and Taurus. Her absolute best match would be a Virgo, but there are no known men in this year’s line-up which have that zodiac sign.

Those who match her in terms of horoscope on the show include:

Alec – Capricorn

Erich – Capricorn

Luckily, Capricorns are also compatible with water signs, meaning she is likely to hit it off with the same men as her co-star Rachel. That means that anyone under a Pisces, Cancer or Scorpio horoscope is also match-worthy for Gabby.

Rachel and Gabby’s star signs

The Bachelor fans everywhere saw just how deep of a connection she developed with Clayton, when Rachel showed her sensitive side. Being a Pisces means she is said to be emotionally sensitive, gracious, and emotionally aware.

Rachel, born on March 8th 1996, broke down in tears during the finale, suggesting her sensitivity. She didn’t hold back, and confronted Clayton about the situation, telling him she felt like their time together was no longer special.

Pisces characters are among the most sympathetic of the zodiac signs, and will go to great lengths to ensure the happiness of those around them, as per Times of India. So this gives an insight to how her Bachelorette season may go!

Gabby, however, was born on January 2nd 1991. She is strong and independent, and is remembered for telling Clayton “no” when he asked to walk her out. Her zodiac sign means she tend to be stoic and a wary of falling hard in love.

As Capricorn signs are hardworking perfectionists, Gabby is used to expecting perfection from herself — and she’ll probably have those same high standards in a romantic relationship.

“Stable, self-reliant, and secure within themselves, Capricorns don’t settle,” astrologer Michelle Saya told Bustle.

