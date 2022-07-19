











Nate Mitchell is hoping for a rose from Rachel or Gabby on The Bachelorette. But putting romance aside, his Instagram proves he went to Africa, France and Florida in the space of one year.

The electrical engineer from Chicago, Illinois, has joined the line-up for this year’s season of the ABC dating show. As the girls get to know Nate, Reality Titbit has done some digging to find out what he spends his days doing.

As it turns out, Nate is a total travel enthusiast who appears to have some serious money in the bank. If a romance bloomed further with either of the girls, would he be taking them jet-setting? Let’s explore his Instagram…

Meet Nate on The Bachelorette

Nate is an electric engineer based in Chicago, Illinois. The 33-year-old is a father to a six-year-old daughter and is a family-oriented guy who is “ready to complete his beautiful family,” according to his ABC bio.

Planning picnics and watching rom-coms like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is the type of boyfriend he is. And it looks like a romance is certainly brewing between Nate and Gabby, as they have already shared a kiss on screen!

He told Gabby: ““There is one thing I do want to tell you about… I have a beautiful baby girl who is six and she is my world.” Nate has also been open about having a “big capacity for love”, suggesting he is definitely a true romantic.

His Instagram is filled with travel pics

Peru, Italy, Paris, Florida and Africa were just a few of the places Nate visited in the last year, as witnessed by his 7.1K followers. He’s clearly a travel fanatic who enjoys taking photos of different landmarks and cultures.

Nate often hashtags ‘#travelblogger’ and ‘#photography’ in his Instagram captions, suggesting that while he is an engineer for work, he has aspirations to get paid to travel and take pictures around the world.

His bio proudly pays credit to his “floppy hair”, which several of his followers compliment in his photo comments. He also puts his main location as ‘earth’, suggesting that he isn’t ever in one place for too long!

Inside Nate’s engineering job

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nate received both his bachelor’s degree and his master’s degree from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He now works as an electrical analyst at Sargent & Lundy.

He specialises in automatic voltage regulation of generators, coordination of protective devices in fossil and nuclear power plants, substations, forensic analysis, system planning and more.

The ABC star has worked at Sargent & Lundy since 2013. Although his exact salary has not been disclosed, Payscale reports that the average annual salary of an electrical engineer at the company is $80,139.

