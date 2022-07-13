











Clayton Echard found love on The Bachelor season 26, but he’s disappointed by his actions and how show edits transformed him into a villain.

Clayton Echard. If you’re rattled by the name, you’re just like the majority of Bachelor Nation, who has labelled him as the “worst bachelor“, joining the likes of Peter Weber and Colton Underwood. The never-ending hate messages knocked his confidence, but the 29-year-old agrees that his appearance was a “train wreck of a season.”

Looking back, Clayton is ashamed of how he treated the three finalists: Susie Evans, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia.

What did Clayton do on The Bachelor?

If you forgot what happened, Clayton told all three girls he was in love with them, though Susie left immediately after the leading man admitted he slept with Gabby and Rachel.

Heartbroken by her exit, he broke it off with the latter two. Talking to his parents at the time, Clayton said: “My heart is here with these women, and now my heart is out beyond these walls with Susie. It was just a little bit more special with Susie.”

Even they were baffled at their son’s behaviour: “But then you were intimate with these two women? Why did you screw that up?” Momma Echard was asking all the tough questions.

The former NFL athlete rekindled with Susie before the reunion episode and they currently reside in Virginia Beach.

“That’s not really who I am”

Season 19 of The Bachelorette features Gabby and Rachel as its stars as they continue their search for love following their unhappy ending with Clayton.

In conjunction with the season premiere, the Missouri-native revealed to The Virginian Pilot that the unfamiliar and overwhelming nature of the show affected his behaviour.

“Watching it back, I was embarrassed and disgusted by my actions and the way I was portrayed or seen on TV,” Echard admitted. “Ultimately, I had to live with the fact that my narrative is what was shown. And that was hard because that’s not really who I am. I don’t feel that what I was on the show is who I truthfully am but I did those things, I became that person.”

His only regret is not speaking to former Bachelors to understand how the show would be edited.

“I was just shocked that I think sometimes the drama was prioritized over the love story,” he added.

Clayton’s national speaking tour commenced last week, so he can add mental health speaker to his résumé, alongside his qualifications as a NASM-certified personal trainer.

