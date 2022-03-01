Viewers believe Serene should be the next Bachelorette after shock exit













Serene Russell has been a favorite to win The Bachelor since she first appeared on our screens, so fans cannot believe she is gone.

Season 26 of The Bachelor has been one to remember. Clayton Echard has had his pick of 31 women across his time on the show, and has finally narrowed it down to the final three.

Amongst the three are Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey. Serene Russell was sent home by Clayton on last nights episode, but why?

Reality Titbit have explored Serene’s shock exit from the show, and found out where The Bachelor star is from and her job before her fame.

Get to know Serene Russell

Hailing from Oklahoma, Serene made quite the impression on The Bachelor viewers. Before the 26-year-old’s appearance on the show, she was an elementary teacher and a professional model.

According to her ABC bio, “when she’s not making a difference in her student’s lives, she loves to spend time relaxing with close friends or planning her next big adventure”.

It’s clear from her Instagram that she loves to travel, as she always seems to be livin’ it up.

Serene Russell’s elimination explored

Clayton sent Serene home during episode 8 of The Bachelor, and she missed out on the final three. Serene was just as baffled by the decision as viewers all over the world.

Just before the elimination, Serene explained how in love she was, and said:

“I’m not falling in love anymore, I am in love … Clayton is my person. I’d be absolutely shattered if I had to go home tonight.“

Shortly after this, she was sent home, and denied a rose. Clayton explained to her how sorry he was, but Serene wanted answers – as did we!

Clayton explained his reasoning saying:

“It wasn’t something you said … I had to look back and reflect and say, where do I stand with my heart? And I chose to have stronger connections”

The Bachelor: Viewers react to elimination

It’s no surprise that viewers were so shocked about Serene’s elimination, as it seemed that they had a true connection on the show.

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to discuss their shock. One viewer said: “I was sorry to see Serene go. She might have been the most genuine woman I’ve seen on the show. She is incredibly pretty and just so authentic. It was a refreshing change”.

Other viewers are convinced that Serene should be the next Bachelorette. One said: “Serene I am in love with you no worries girl! Clayton is a little lacking in judgement as Serene was the most amazing gal of them all! Please make her the next bachelorette! Then I will watch! If she isn’t then probably not!”.

i was really team serene #TheBachelor that’s really crazy 💔 — jada (@jadanoellee) March 1, 2022

