What is Brandon Jones’ ethnicity from The Bachelorette?











Season 18 of The Bachelorette has been full of twists and turns. With the season drawing to a close, Michelle Young has only four guys left to choose from.

Brandon Jones’ has seemingly won the heart of both Michelle and her family when he asked for their blessing if she was to choose him in the grand finale. So let’s find out all about him…

What is Brandon Jones’ ethnicity?

Jones’ ethnicity is unknown, however, Reality Titbit found that the basketball enthusiast was born to parents Drew Jones and Luna Lara Jones. His father Drew is a Western Oregon University alumnus who went on to work as an MP. While his mother Luna shared that she is a “happy and fun-loving person” who loves to “hang out.”

Reality Titbit did some digging on Jones’ Instagram page and found that his mother and grandmother appear to be caucasian. However, Brandon seems to be of mixed heritage therefore we believe his dad to be of Black or Asian descent.

What job does Brandon have?

Jones is an alumnus from Western Oregon University majoring in Business Administration and minoring in Entrepreneurship.

According to Parade, Jones works as a travelling nurse recruiter at the not-for-profit healthcare company PeaceHealth. In his LinkedIn bio, he says: “I am a person who is self-motivated to succeed at any job given me. I believe in treating others with respect as well as motivating them. I am comfortable with taking on a leadership role and thrive by helping others succeed.”

Fun facts about Brandon Jones

Brandon is 26-years-old but has been described as very mature for his age. Per his ABC bio, he knows exactly what he wants in life and is very serious about finding the one with whom to settle down.

However, fun-loving Brandon still knows how to get the party started! He once hopped on stage during a Lil Wayne and Drake concert, and the hunk also loves The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

From his Instagram, Brandon appears to be family-oriented regularly posting snaps with friends and family. He has two siblings, and sister Destini and brother Noah have made a few appearances on his IG. He is also super close with his mum, dad and his grandmother.

On his Instagram, Brandon also posts pictures with his super cute pup Mac. In a post from National Puppy Day, he described his pooch as his “best friend.”

