Who are Nayte Olukoya's parents from The Bachelorette?











With Season 18 of The Bachelorette nearing its end, the four remaining men are trying to woo Michelle Young and secure the final rose. In October, Reality Steve revealed that Nayte Olukoya had made it all the way to the final of the hit show.

So, Reality Titbit has delved into the life of Nayte Olukoya and found out all about his parents and family dynamic…

What is Nayte’s ethnicity?

Fans of The Bachelorette have likened Nayte to R&B star Chris Brown leading many to wonder about his ethnic background.

Nayte is of mixed ethnicity. His father is Nigerian, while his mother is Swedish.

Despite being born in Canada, his nationality is American and he currently resides in Austin, Texas where he works as a Senior Account Executive at Indeed.com.

Who are Nayte’s parents?

Although his parents’ names are unknown, Nayte has spoken about them several times on the show.

During the season premiere of The Bachelorette, Nayte spoke about his mother being a teacher. He said: “I have crazy respect for teachers, and knowing that [Michelle’s] a teacher has me believing at least that she’s a person that’s going to want to have like conversations that are, you know, not superficial because that’s what I’m looking for.”

In an Instagram post where he celebrated graduating from Eastern Washington University, Nayte wrote in the words of his father: “Education is something that no one can take away from you. No matter how hard they try.” It, therefore, emphasises the fact that he values education which is something he and Michelle have bonded over.

In an exclusive clip from The Bachelorette, fans saw a glimpse of Nayte’s father who expressed his concerns about the relationship. Michelle asked Nayte’s father whether he felt his son was ready for engagement or not and he responded: “He’s not there yet. I don’t want him to hurt himself or you.”

In the next shot, Michelle says that she feels nauseous after his mother also expressed doubts about their relationship. Nayte’s mother revealed that her son has never been in a relationship prior to appaearing on The Bachelorette.

While in the confessional, Nayte appeared to be distressed saying that he felt like Michelle meeting his parents had turned into “this whole family dynamic.”

Nayte’s family life explored

In a recent Instagram post, Nayte spoke about his childhood saying: “I can’t help but think about my experience of growing up in Canada. I grew up in a predominantly white neighbourhood, went to predominately white schools, and was raised by my Mom and her side of the family. I didn’t see many people who looked like me. And when I did, it was mainly on TV.”

In his teenage years, Nayte ventured out on his own and decided to study at Eastern Washington University in the US. The Senior Account Executive said: “I could have stayed in Canada with my Father or in Omaha with my Mom and Step-Dad but instead, I chose to drive 30 hours back to Cheney, WA with no source of income, no set plans on where to stay and I hadn’t even enrolled into EWU yet.”

The 27-year-old also revealed that his parents split in his childhood and he admires the fact that Michelle’s parents are still together.

He said: “I’m like, OK, so here I am, my parents got divorced when I was four, my mom and my stepdad, they just recently went through a divorce over the last two years, and I’m like, ‘Dang, I can’t relate. I want to relate but I can’t relate. I have such an amazing family but the whole happy ever and marriages that don’t end in divorce, that just wasn’t a part of me growing up.”

