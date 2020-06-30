The Bachelor is back on ABC every Monday night to rerun some of their greatest seasons to date.

The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons – Ever! is taking some of their best seasons and turning them into condensed versions over just one episode. You can watch as your favourite bachelors and bachelorettes find love over the course of an evening!

On Monday, June 29th, ABC paid tribute to Ellen Ja Kyung Farquharson, leading to many questions about who she was in relation to the show.

So, who was Ellen?

Who is Ellen Ja Kyung Farquharson?

Ellen Ja Kyung Farquharson (née Finnegan) lived in Minnetonka, Minnesota. She was the child of Joanna and Patrick Finnegan, who had adopted her from Korea.

Tragically, Ellen passed away at her parents house on June 12th, 2020 at the age of 34. This means Ellen was born in 1985/86.

Ellen married college sweetheart Brian “Farq” Farquharson in 2012. They had know each other since high school, but they were not close during this time. Brian and Ellen welcomed their daughter Lucy to the world in 2016.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Brian through losing his wife. Another fundraiser was set up for ‘Lucy’s College Education Fund‘.

Ellen Ja Kyung and The Bachelor

Many were curious as to the link between Ellen and the show. It actually stems from her husband Brian.

Brian Farquharson has worked on the sets of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, as well as American Idol over the years.

Brian worked as a production manager on Bachelor in Paradise in 2014 and then from 2015 to 2016, he worked on The Bachelor. You can read more about Brian’s production credits on his IMDb profile.

